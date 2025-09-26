Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has “no concerns” over the mindset of captain Marc Guehi who was “a little bit disappointed” following the collapse of his deadline-day transfer to Liverpool.

Guehi looked set to complete a £35m move to the reigning Premier League champions on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for Palace to pull the plug at the eleventh hour after they were unable to sign a replacement.

While the behaviour or high-profile names including Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa was criticised after they forced through moves to Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively, Guehi has frequently received praise for his professionalism at Palace amidst speculation over his future.

Glasner has questioned why Guehi has been lauded for merely honoured the terms of his contract and he expects the defender to be “playing with 100%” when Palace lock horns with Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Speaking in depth about Guehi’s situation at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: "I have no concerns at all. I'm completely convinced and I mention this quite often, as long as Marc is playing for Crystal Palace, he will be playing with 100%. This is what I expect tomorrow (against Liverpool).

Guehi will 'give his best' for Palace after ‘disappointing’ Liverpool collapse

"I'm really convinced that he will show this again. He's an amazing player, he's in amazing shape, so I expect a great game from him. Of course, I had a conversation with Marc, but I think you will expect it to maybe have been more or longer, it was really a very short conversation because it was easy.

"We talked before, we talked at the end of last season, we talked in off-season, we talked in the pre-season, and of course we talked after the transfer window closed, but it was a five-minute conversation.

"On the other side, I'm really wondering why it's so outstanding if you stick to an agreement, it also shows you maybe what kind of times we are living in.

“If you sign a contract, let's say the normal thing is you stick to your contract, so we are praised for doing what we have to do. I think it's more the opposite, we should blame people who don't stick to their agreement.

"Of course he was a little bit disappointed at the beginning but he said 'no, it's fine, I like being here, I like the team, I like the staff, I like Crystal Palace, I'm a south London boy, it's all good, I will give my best,' and this is exactly what I knew would happen.

“This should be the standard, not the opposite. One of our non-negotiables in the team is that we can rely on each other. If someone says we do this then I do it. I don’t know if it’s good on the pitch or not but I do it. It goes in the wrong direction if we are all surprised if someone sticks to his agreement.”

What does the future hold for Guehi at Palace?

Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and Eagles chairman Steve Parish admitted in the summer that the club cannot afford to let their star defender leave for free in June 2026, suggesting that he would prefer a sale if an agreement could be reached.

Liverpool are understood to still hold an interest in Guehi, but Premier League rivals Manchester City and ‘virtually every big club in Europe’ are also keen to sign the defender for free next summer, according to Sky Sports News.

It is claimed that a fresh approach from Liverpool to sign Guehi in January cannot be ruled out, especially with new recruit centre-back Giovanni Leoni ruled out for up to a year with an ACL injury.

However, the England international is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in the New Year, with European heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all ready to enter the race for his signature.

