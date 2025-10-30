Manchester City will give serious consideration to selling Nathan Ake, with one Premier League club regarded as a 'genuine contender' for the defender next summer, according to a report.

Since joining the Citizens from Bournemouth in August 2020, Ake has made a total of 153 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and winning 10 trophies.

The four-time Premier League winner played 41 times for Man City during their historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, but his time at the Etihad Stadium has been plagued with injuries in recent years.

Ake was limited to just 20 appearances last season, including only 10 outings in the Premier League, and he is not considered one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s teamsheet when fit an available.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes as captain in Man City’s 3-1 EFL Cup fourth-round win at Swansea City on Wednesday, but that was just his fourth start of the season in all tournaments.

Ake, who has started only one of City’s nine Premier League games this term, is currently battling with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov for regular starts at centre-back, while Gvardiol also provides competition for Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly at left-back.

Man City to consider Ake sale next summer amid Palace interest

In the summer, Man City were happy to retain the services of Ake, as the former Chelsea academy talent counts as a homegrown player for their Premier League and Champions League squads.

However, TEAMtalk claims that the Citizens are now beginning to consider new centre-back options and must weigh up whether to cash in on the Dutchman while they still can.

Ake has entered the final two years of his contract at the Etihad and sources claim that a summer sale is a 'distinct possibility'.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with an ‘keen’ interest in Ake and are understood to have held talks over signing the left-sided defender.

However, fellow Londoners Crystal Palace are now said to be a ‘genuine contender’ for Ake and they retain their interest in Man City’s No.6 as a potential option for next summer.

Ake eyed up as potential Guehi replacement by Palace?

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new defender after head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed in mid-October that captain Marc Guehi will not extend his contract that expires in June 2026.

Guehi saw a deadline-day transfer to Premier League champions Liverpool collapse at the eleventh hour, but he has remained professional and continues to represent Palace, where he has made over 170 appearances since joining in 2021.

The England international, who has recently been linked with Bayern Munich, predominantly plays on the left side of a three-man defence for Glasner’s Palace, and left-footed Ake could be considered as a suitable and experienced replacement next summer.