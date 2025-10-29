Manchester City come from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Championship outfit Swansea City and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Manchester City came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Championship outfit Swansea City and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Goncalo Franco's super strike had sent Swansea ahead on home soil, but the Premier League giants were level before the break, with Jeremy Doku's effort deflected into the back of the net.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki then scored for the Citizens in the latter stages, with the attacking duo sending Pep Guardiola's side into the final eight of the tournament at Swansea's expense.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, Man City are through, but head coach Guardiola will surely not be satisfied with the level of performance that he received from his players on Wednesday night.

This is not the Man City of old, far from it, with the team having no clear identity, and it is very difficult to imagine them seriously challenging for the Premier League or Champions League this season.

As a result, the EFL Cup and FA Cup could represent the club's best chance of silverware this term, which is some statement considering the success that the club has enjoyed in recent years.

Swansea can take plenty of heart from their performance in this match, with the Welsh outfit looking to potentially challenge for a Championship playoff spot this season.

Man City managed to bounce back from their reverse to Aston Villa in the Premier League, but they struggled in the final third without Erling Haaland, while Rodri's absence was also again felt in the middle of midfield.

SWANSEA VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Goncalo Franco goal vs. Man City (12th min, Swansea 1-0 Man City)



Swansea make the breakthrough in the 12th minute of the match, and it is Franco on the scoresheet, with the 24-year-old scoring a brilliant effort from the edge of the penalty box. What a strike!

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Swansea (39th min, Swansea 1-1 Man City)



Man City level the scores just before the half-time break in Wales, as Doku works his way into the Swansea penalty box before striking towards goal, and his effort is deflected into the back of the net.

Omar Marmoush goal vs. Swansea (77th min, Swansea 1-2 Man City)



Man City take the lead in the 78th minute of the match, as Marmoush fires into the back of the net from inside the Swansea penalty box. Can the Championship outfit respond here?

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Swansea (93rd min, Swansea 1-3 Man City)

Man City have their third and secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, as Cherki finds the bottom corner with a brilliant finish after collecting a pass from Josko Gvardiol.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAYAN CHERKI

Cherki has had a frustrating start to his Man City career due to injury, but there is absolutely no doubting his talent, and the 22-year-old was the star performer for the visitors in this match.

The summer arrival scored and provided an assist, while he had four shots in total, with Swansea finding it difficult to deal with the Frenchman.

SWANSEA VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Swansea 24%-76% Man City

Shots: Swansea 2-24 Man City

Shots on target: Swansea 2-6 Man City

Corners: Swansea 3-8 Man City

Fouls: Swansea 7-8 Man City

WHAT NEXT?

Man City's Premier League campaign will continue on Sunday afternoon at home to a Bournemouth side that have been one of the standout teams in the division this term.

Swansea, meanwhile, will be aiming to make it successive wins in the second tier of English football when they continue their Championship campaign away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

