Tottenham January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Thomas Frank's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 07:25

Yet to truly convince since taking the reins from Europa League winner Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank faces a defining period both on and off the pitch should he wish to save his Tottenham Hotspur job in 2026.

The Lilywhites are understood to have received a significant £100m cash injection from ENIC, fuelling hopes that the Lilywhites could be busy in January as they attempt to force their way into the European conversation in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Tottenham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Tottenham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Tottenham net spend: January 2026

Tottenham total spend January 2026: £0m

Tottenham total income January 2026: £0m

Tottenham net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Tottenham transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)

Savio (Manchester City)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Aleksandar Stankovic (Club Brugge)

Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig)

Out

Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace/Bournemouth/Everton)

Radu Dragusin (Juventus/Roma/Fiorentina)

Guglielmo Vicario (Inter Milan)

Micky van de Ven (Real Madrid)

When does the January 2026 transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.