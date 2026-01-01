Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer news: Premier League heavyweight 'monitoring' Crystal Palace forward

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 03:23 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 03:28

Jean-Philippe Mateta's situation at Crystal Palace has reportedly caught the eye of a top Premier League side.

The Frenchman, 28, has scored 55 goals for the Eagles across 145 appearances, with the majority of his efforts coming since the 2023-24 season.

Having hit double figures in league goals in the last two seasons, Mateta's seven league strikes entering 2026 point to another year of scoring 10 or more in the competition.

This ongoing consistency has now attracted a leading top-flight club, who are said to be considering a transfer for the former Mainz forward.



Man Utd 'identify' Mateta as primary January target

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United have turned their attention toward a potential January move for Palace striker Mateta.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a prominent figure at Selhurst Park since his arrival from Mainz, but his long-term future in South London appears increasingly uncertain.

Contract negotiations between the Frenchman and the Eagles have reportedly stalled, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Mateta has been in respectable form during the current 2025-26 campaign, netting nine goals across all competitions including a strike against United last month.

Palace officials are said to be assessing potential replacements for the France international as they prepare for the possibility of a mid-season departure.

Palace face major rebuild amid Mateta and Glasner uncertainty

The above reported interest in Mateta comes at a difficult time for Palace as they navigate the possibility of a significant exodus of key personnel.

Apart from the striker's situation, the club are also dealing with the expected departure of head coach Glasner at the end of the season and ongoing interest in midfielder Adam Wharton.

Mateta has been a vital component of the side that secured FA Cup glory in May 2025, though his goalscoring rate has slightly moderated in recent weeks amid rumours of a persistent minor injury.

If United were to formalise their interest with a substantial bid, the Eagles would face a monstrous task in replacing a player who contributed 19 goals during the 2023-24 season.