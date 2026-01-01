Barcelona January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Hansi Flick's side in 2026 winter window

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Jan 2026 00:51 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 00:51

Barcelona are enjoying another fine season under Hansi Flick, sitting top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid despite a quiet summer transfer window that saw Marcus Rashford arrive on loan from Manchester United.

The Catalan giants remain in financial turmoil, with player registration among the issues they have faced with the Spanish football authorities, yet despite these challenges, Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco are reportedly working on favourable deals ahead of the January 2026 transfer window to strengthen a squad that has been plagued by injuries this season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Barcelona confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Barcelona confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Barcelona net spend: January 2026

Barcelona total spend January 2026: £0m

Barcelona total income January 2026: £0m

Barcelona net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Barcelona transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Mason Greenwood (Olympique Marseille)

Ze Lucas (Sport Retife, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund)

Lacine Megnan-Pave (Montpellier, Arsenal)

Rayan (Vasco da Gama, Bayern Munich, Galatasaray)

Hamza Abdelkarim (Al Ahly)

Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona, Milan, Juventus)

Out

No deal yet!

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Friday, January 2 for all Spanish clubs, and will run through Monday February 2, 2026.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2.