Marcus Rashford to Barcelona: Man Utd 'informed' La Liga giants' decision over permanent deal

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jan 2026 04:36

Barcelona have reportedly decided what to do regarding Marcus Rashford, specifically regarding buying the forward from Manchester United.

Reports had indicated that Rashford, on loan from the Red Devils for the season, could be tempted by a move back to Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim this week.

The Portuguese manager and England international allegedly did not see eye to eye in the final months before the player's initial loan to Aston Villa for the second-half of the 2024-25 season, and it stayed that way last summer, leading to Barca switch.

Despite rumours swirling, Rashford is expected to see out his season-long loan move to the Spanish giants, who have made the England international aware of their long-term plans.

Rashford to Barcelona: Will Spanish giants buy Englishman permanently?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Mirror Football, Barcelona have informed Rashford’s representatives that they intend to keep him beyond his current loan deal.

The 28-year-old forward has reportedly been delighted with his time at the Nou Camp since arriving from Manchester in the summer, and the La Liga giants are now expected to begin formal negotiations in the coming months.

The Catalan giants possess a buy option valued at approximately €30m (£26m) as part of the existing agreement.

Personal terms are unlikely to be a stumbling block, given the forward's desire for the switch.

Will the managerial change impact Rashford's United future?

© Imago

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the next permanent appointment at Old Trafford, reports suggest the decision to move Rashford on was led by the United hierarchy.

As a result, the Portuguese manager's exit will not significantly alter the club's stance on the forward's long-term future in Manchester.

Although the England international has found starting opportunities harder to come by in recent weeks under Hansi Flick, he remains a valued member of the Blaugrana squad.

Although there were recent reports in the Spanish media that suggested that the Spanish club might attempt to negotiate a lower fee, a firm decision to trigger the move now appears to be in place.

United are expected to reinvest any potential transfer fee into their own recruitment plans for the summer of 2026.