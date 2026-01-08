Robert Lewandowski future: Barcelona boss Hansi Flick delivers update on veteran striker

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 09:35

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has admitted that he is unsure whether Robert Lewandowski will be staying with the club beyond the end of the current season.

The Poland international's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire this summer, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Lewandowski has again been among the goals during the 2025-26 campaign, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 19 appearances in all competitions.

The 37-year-old has not scored in five Champions League appearances this term, but he has struck nine times in 14 La Liga outings, in addition to providing two assists.

Lewandowski was an unused substitute against Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday night, with Barcelona booking their spot in the final of the competition courtesy of a 5-0 win over their fellow La Liga outfit.

Lewandowski looks set to leave Barcelona this summer

“I don’t know where Robert Lewandowski will be next season. I’m really happy with him, but I am honest too. I spoke with him,” Flick told reporters following the clash with Athletic.

“We’ll see what happens and we’ll decide at the end of the season.”

Lewandowski has no plans to retire and is not short of interest, with many clubs from Saudi Arabia and the MLS keen, while there are also believed to be multiple European clubs keeping an eye on his situation at Camp Nou.

The experienced striker made the move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 166 occasions in all competitions, scoring 110 goals and registering 22 assists in the process.

Barcelona booked spot in final of Spanish Super Cup with thumping Athletic win

Lewandowski will now hope to be involved in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final, with either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid set to be Barcelona's opponents.

“I’m very happy with the work we’ve done. We played with a very good mentality and a great attitude, and I really liked the Barca I saw," Flick told reporters.

"We were very connected and fully in the game for the full 90 minutes. We played well and in an enjoyable way.

"We played with confidence and managed the game well. It’s very good to see because it gives us a lot of confidence, although this was the semi-final, and the final will be a different chapter.

“We were well positioned and I liked how connected we were. That shows the quality we have on the pitch, and I’m very satisfied."

Barcelona have now been victorious in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, while they have not been beaten in a domestic fixture since El Clasico at the end of October.