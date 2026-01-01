How to watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 00:34

Looking to kick off their new year in better style than they ended the previous one, Aston Villa will welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday in their next Premier League clash.

Unai Emery's men were beaten 4-1 by league-leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, but they are still third and boast an impressive points tally of 39.

Sean Dyche's Forest are 17th with just 18 points having lost 2-0 against Everton on December 30, and they are just four points from the bottom three.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

This match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, January 3 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Nottingham Forest will make the trip to Villa Park, a stadium with a capacity of 43,205.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Streaming

Fans are able to stream the game live on Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

The clash will also be available to stream live via NOW UK if viewers have purchased the Sky Sports Package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events are likely to be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, and the Sky Sports app will have highlights ready shortly after the final whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest?

Villa may have been deservedly beaten by Arsenal, but the game was close in the first half, with Emery's side generating a number of promising opportunities that they failed to capitalise on.

Having said that, Saturday's hosts have often relied on low-probability strikes to turn draws into wins, though it is hard to be critical when they have won 11 of their past 12 games in all competitions.

Forest come into the clash having lost their last three in the Premier League while scoring just once, and they will be particularly disappointed as two of those defeats came against Fulham and Everton.

Dyche will know that his side will still end the weekend above the bottom three, but unless his team can find ways of generating chances, then there could be an opportunity for the clubs below them to close the gap.

Villa will be looking to bounce back following their loss against Arsenal, and they should be seen as overwhelming favourites on the weekend against Forest.