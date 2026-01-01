Crystal Palace January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Oliver Glasner's side in 2026 winter window

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 06:35

Crystal Palace will be keen to strengthen in January in order to help the team push for European glory in the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner's side are also in with a chance of finishing in the Premier League's European spots, and more players at Selhurst Park would undoubtedly be a welcome boost.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Crystal Palace's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Crystal Palace net spend: January 2026

Crystal Palace total spend January 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace total income January 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Crystal Palace transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur)

Juma Bah (Manchester City)

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

Oumar Solet (Udinese)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Out

Marc Guehi (Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (AC Milan)

Daniel Munoz (Paris Saint-Germain)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.