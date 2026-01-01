Man Utd join Arsenal, Liverpool in race for Rennes defender?

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jan 2026 20:24

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, although signing a defensive midfielder is their top priority in the January window.

Crystal Palace showed interest in signing the 20-year-old centre-back during the summer window, but the French club wanted to keep hold of the defender for the 2025-26 season.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for Jacquet, although Mikel Arteta has signed a number of defenders during his time in charge.

Liverpool are also reportedly keeping tabs on the France U21 international's progress, as they need a new centre-back with Ibrahima Konate's future remaining up in the air.

Man Utd in the hunt for Rennes youngster?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to a report from Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are among several clubs showing keen interest in Jacquet, who has signed a contract extension until 2029.

The report claims that luring the defender away from the club is difficult in January, but potential suitors could accelerate the process if other clubs join the race.

The Red Devils are primarily looking to bolster their midfield and attacking areas, with the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in doubt.

However, they could look to sign a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and investing in a young talent like Jacquet makes sense.

Could Arsenal and Liverpool make a serious effort?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Arsenal have a solid squad, and despite losing some key players to injury this season, they have never looked in crisis.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are all capable of playing at centre-back, and it will be embarrasment of riches if the Gunners add another centre-back to their ranks.

Liverpool are in need of a new defender following the season-long injury to Giovanni Leoni, and they have been linked with a move for Joel Ordonez.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but it is unclear whether they would move for him in the January window.