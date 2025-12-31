Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo wanted by Premier League rivals in shock double swoop?

By Saikat Mandal | 31 Dec 2025 17:04

Everton are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

The Toffees are reportedly not looking to sign Jack Grealish permanently from Manchester City unless they lower the price, but they are still looking to bring in two or three new faces, budget permitting, in January.

Zirkzee and Mainoo have struggled to secure regular game time for the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim, and the duo could be allowed to move on if the right offer comes in.

Both players have been linked with moves to Italian clubs in recent months, but it appears that Premier League rivals are also keen for their signatures.

Everton eye move for Man Utd duo?

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to a report from Ipaper, the Toffees could make an audacious move for both Zirkzee and Mainoo, but they want to sign them on loan initially, similar to the Grealish deal.

Any potential deal would be complex and expensive, but United could be open to letting them go as they are not contributing enough to the first team at the moment.

The Toffees are reportedly looking to add a new striker to their ranks, and have been linked with Al-Ahli star Ivan Toney, who is eyeing an England recall ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Zirkzee and Mainoo face uncertain futures

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Dutch striker has only managed nine goals and three assists in 62 appearances for Man Utd since moving from Bologna, and he has barely featured this season.

Despite scoring a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Zirkzee was taken off at the break, with Amorim confirming that the decision was purely tactical.

Zirkzee has scored two goals in four Premier League starts this season and has been strongly linked with a move to AS Roma, with talks held over a loan deal with an option to buy permanently.

Likewise, Mainoo has fallen out of favour under the Portuguese and his chances of making the World Cup squad are almost zero, having not made an England squad since September 2024.

Amorim told the media that Mainoo would be the future of Man Utd, so there is a chance that the 20-year-old could still find a way back into his plans.