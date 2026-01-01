Manchester United January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Ruben Amorim's side in 2026 winter window

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 07:05

Following a high-stakes summer that saw Manchester United commit to an attacking overhaul under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have endured a 2025-26 campaign defined by flashes of brilliance marred by frustrating inconsistency.

The significant investment brought marquee names like Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford, yet the departure of long-serving figures such as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho has left the squad in a clear state of transition as Amorim attempts to implement his tactical vision.

With United currently well within striking distance of the Champions League spots, the club face a pivotal decision on whether to bolster a flawed midfield or wait until the summer to continue their expensive restructuring of the playing staff.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester United's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man Utd confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Man Utd net spend: January 2026

Man Utd total spend January 2026: £0m

Man Utd total income January 2026: £0m

Man Utd net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Man Utd transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart)

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

James Garner (Everton)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Out

Kobbie Mainoo (Everton)

Joshua Zirkzee (Roma, Everton)

Manuel Ugarte

Bruno Fernandes (SPL)

Tyrell Malacia

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.