Man Utd January transfer window: What to expect, incomings and outgoings for Ruben Amorim's side

Manchester United are bidding to secure a return to Europe for the 2026-27 campaign, and for all of their problems this term, the Red Devils are actually sitting in a decent position in the Premier League table.

Indeed, the Red Devils are sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Man United ended 2025 on a very negative note, though, being held to a 1-1 draw by basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

January signings are difficult to make for obvious reasons, but there is a strong chance that Ruben Amorim's side will be active in the winter market.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at what to expect from Man United in the 2026 January transfer window.

Man Utd 2026 January transfer window: Incomings

Man United are set to miss out on Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, but the fact that they were in the running for the Bournemouth attacker is a clear indication that there is money to spend for Amorim, should the right opportunities arrive.

The squad is stretched at this moment in time, with Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (thigh) and Mason Mount (muscle) all currently unavailable for selection.

The situation will ease in the coming weeks, but Man United could still boost their squad in January, with a new midfielder at the top of their wishlist.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are all admired, but it is highly unlikely that any of the trio will arrive in January, so the club may have to look at alternative options.

Everton's James Garner, Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher are all realistic January targets, and one of those could make the move to Old Trafford.

There is also a chance that a new forward could arrive if Joshua Zirkzee makes the move to Roma, although the returns of Mbeumo and Amad from the Africa Cup of Nations next month will make a huge difference to the 20-time English champions.

Midfield and attack are areas that will be looked at in January, but the imminent returns of De Ligt and Maguire mean that a defensive arrival is highly unlikely.

Man Utd 2026 January transfer window: Outgoings

The futures of Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo are the subject of much speculation, with the former potentially making the move to Roma on an initial loan deal.

Zirkzee scored against Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday but was then replaced at the interval, and it is expected that the Netherlands international will secure a return to Serie A before the winter window closes for business.

Mainoo, though, has been called "the future of Manchester United" despite his struggles this term, and the 20-time English champions are said to be planning to keep hold of the Englishman amid the ongoing speculation.

Manuel Ugarte is also being heavily linked with a move to Turkey, although any movement surrounding the Uruguay international is highly unlikely to occur until the end of the season.

There could be loan departures, though, with 18-year-old Chido Obi, who was back on the bench against Wolves, potentially leaving to secure some much-needed senior football, while Diego Leon, who is yet to debut for the club, could also leave.

Toby Collyer has been recalled from a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion and may join another Championship club on loan in January, while there is a chance that Harry Amass could be recalled from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday before joining a team higher up the Championship table for the second half of the campaign.