Man Utd transfer news: 'Shock' Joshua Zirkzee decision explained as Roma 'push' for attacker signing

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that his decision to replace Joshua Zirkzee at the interval of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers was "tactical".

Zirkzee was on the scoresheet in the first half of the Premier League contest, but he did not emerge from the tunnel for the second period, with Jack Fletcher brought on as the attacker's replacement.

There had been suggestions that the Netherlands international had suffered an injury in the first period, but Amorim revealed after the match that Man United's struggles in the opening 45 minutes led to the decision being made.

"I think we were running around, trying to recover the ball. They overload with a lot of midfielders and we were struggling with that and, sometimes, you can attack better with less strikers," Amorim told Sky Sports News.

"We played with three strikers - [Matheus] Cunha, Josh and Ben [Sesko] - they are three strikers and, sometimes, that’s not the best thing to attack well."

In his post-match press conference, Amorim was again asked about Zirkzee.

“No, no, no, it was just tactical. Tactical," said the manager when questioned on a potential injury for the ex-Bologna attacker.

Ladislav Krejci levelled the scores in the latter stages of the first half at Old Trafford, and neither team could find a winner in the second period.

The result has left Man United in sixth spot in the Premier League table, two points off fourth-placed Liverpool, while Wolves remain rock bottom of the division on three points.

Zirkzee continues to be linked with January move to Roma

Zirkzee's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Roma seemingly pushing to sign the forward during the January transfer window.

Roma are said to be in talks with Man United over a loan deal with an option to buy, with the 24-year-old believed to be keen on a return to Serie A.

Zirkzee has only managed nine goals and three assists in 62 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Bologna, and it does not appear that the Dutchman is in the long-term plans of head coach Amorim.

As a result, a move to Roma could occur during the January market, although a deal might not be sanctioned until both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.