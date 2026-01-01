Leeds vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 16:47

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they continue their campaign away to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, while Leeds are 16th, with the hosts battling to avoid being relegated back down to the Championship.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league fixture.

What time does Leeds vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League game will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Leeds vs. Man United being played?

Leeds will welcome Man United to their home stadium, Elland Road.

Man United are unbeaten against Leeds in the Premier League since September 2002, and they recorded a 2-0 victory in the corresponding game between the two sides during the 2022-23 campaign, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on the scoresheet.

How to watch Leeds vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League clash between Leeds and Man United will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

BBC One will also show highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.30pm.

Leeds vs. Man United: What's the story?

Man United have won five and drawn two of their last seven matches against Leeds in all competitions, and it is more than 23 years since the Red Devils last lost a Premier League match to the Whites, so there is plenty on the line this weekend.

Ruben Amorim's side will enter the match off the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Leeds drew 1-1 with Sunderland last time out, with the hosts again in action against Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Daniel Farke's side will bring a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League into that match, which has left them in 16th spot in the table, six points outside of the relegation zone.

Leeds fans will be desperate to get one over on Man United this weekend, and there will again be focus on Amorim and his system, with the Portuguese facing a fresh round of criticism for his tactics in the disappointing draw with Wolves.