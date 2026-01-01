Real Madrid transfer news: Eduardo Camavinga's stance 'revealed' as Man Utd, Liverpool track Los Blancos star

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 15:26

Eduardo Camavinga reportedly has no desire to leave Real Madrid during the January transfer window, with the midfielder expected to remain at Bernabeu until at least this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the France international's future, as it had been suggested that he is unsettled at Real Madrid and looking to move on.

Camavinga has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United both said to be keen on the midfielder.

It is understood that both Liverpool and Man United are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old's situation during the January transfer window, but according to TEAMtalk, there is no chance of a move taking place in the middle of the campaign.

“Eduardo loves Real, he knows there are options away from the club and one day he may look at those, but at this moment he is looking to get back to full fitness and play a major role in the second half of the season," the publication quotes a source as saying.

© Imago

Camavinga 'not interested' in Real Madrid exit in January

Camavinga has played 16 times for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, but he has only been in the starting side on six occasions.

The Frenchman has struggled with injury problems during the current season, spending time on the sidelines with hamstring and ankle issues.

Camavinga has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2029, and he has represented the capital giants on 196 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

The midfielder has only featured in one of his team's last five matches in all competitions, playing the final 18 minutes against Sevilla before the winter break in Spain.

© Imago

Could Camavinga leave Real Madrid this summer?

Camavinga's future is again expected to be the subject of speculation during this summer's transfer window, especially if he continues to find it difficult to secure starts for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are expected to spend big on a new midfielder at the end of the season, and it is understood that Camavinga will be available for the right price.

Man United were heavily linked with the Frenchman ahead of his move to Real Madrid, and the Red Devils could now potentially have the chance to sign him this summer, but Liverpool are also thought to be determined to secure his services.