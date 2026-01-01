Preview: Dundee United vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jan 2026 20:27 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 20:51

Starting off the New Year with a bang, the Scottish Premiership resumes on Saturday at Tannadice Park with the Dundee Derby.

Dundee United ended 2025 on a high with a dramatic late victory away to Livingston, while Dundee also head into the derby in a confident mood after a 2-1 home win over Kilmarnock.

Match preview

After finishing fourth last season, Dundee United would have hoped to push on this term, but a challenging start to their campaign has halted their momentum.

Jim Goodwin's men started the season with European football to contend with, and a congested fixture schedule took its toll, with the Tangerines winning just two of their opening 11 league matches.

However, performances have improved significantly over the festive period, and Dundee United enter this derby unbeaten in their last five league outings.

After 20 league games, Dundee United have won five, drawn 10 and lost five, leaving them sixth in the Scottish Premiership table on 25 points.

One area Goodwin's men have to improve on is the number of games they are drawing, 50% of their league games have resulted in stalemates, the highest in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee, meanwhile, make the short 183-metre journey from Dens Park having secured back-to-back league victories.

Wins over Falkirk and Kilmarnock have lifted Steven Pressley’s side to ninth place with 19 points, giving them a 10-point cushion over bottom spot.

The Dee will look to close the gap on their nearby rivals, which currently stands at six points and three places, but their lack of cutting edge in attack remains a concern heading into their biggest game of the season.

Their 18 goals scored is the second-lowest total in the league, a notable area of concern for Dundee fans and a big reason as to why they are near the bottom end of the table.

After winning just three of their first 18 Scottish Premiership games, Steven Pressley's men have seemingly turned a corner and would welcome a derby to start 2026 off with.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

L D W D D W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L W W

Team News

Dundee United come into this one in good form, and Goodwin may be tempted to keep the same XI that ended 2025 with a 3-1 win.

However, injuries mean they remain without Ross Graham, Panutche Camara, Isaac Pappoe and first-choice keeper Yevhenii Kucherenko.

In the absence of Kucherenko, Dave Richards will start for the eighth successive league game.

As for Dundee, they remain without their captain Simon Murray who continues to serve his suspension for a red card offence against Falkirk.

Both Clark Robertson and Joe Westley continue to miss out through injury.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Sevelj, Keresztes, Graham; Naamo, Sibbald, Stephenson, Ferry; Sapsford, Fatah, Watters

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Koumetio, Graham, Astley; Hamilton, Dhanda, Jones; Congreve, Yogane, Hay

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Dundee

Form often goes out of the window in derby matches, but Dundee United’s recent consistency and home advantage could prove pivotal. We expect the hosts to edge a closely contested encounter and extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

