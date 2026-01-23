Preview: Rangers vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Jan 2026 15:39

Rangers will strive to maintain their winning run when they host Dundee at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are second in the table with 44 points from 22 league games, while the visitors are ninth with 22 points from 22 fixtures.

Match preview

After a challenging start to the 2025-26 season under Russell Martin, Rangers appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks under Danny Rohl's management.

The Gers started the campaign with just five wins, six draws and six defeats from 17 games, a run that included their elimination from the Champions League qualifiers and just eight points from seven league fixtures.

Rangers' struggles continued in Rohl's initial matches at the helm, suffering another three defeats in his first five games in charge, alongside two victories in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Rohl's side have turned a corner since that challenging start, losing just two of their next 16 games across all competitions, featuring 11 victories and three stalemates.

Most notably, the Gers have lost just one of their 14 Scottish Premiership fixtures under Rohl, meaning Rangers have rapidly climbed to third in the standings, level on 44 points with second-placed Celtic and just six points behind leaders Hearts.

Now aiming to extend their ongoing seven-game winning run, the Gers will be hoping to secure all three points and take advantage of Hearts facing Celtic this weekend, meaning Rangers could further close the gap on the leaders depending on the result of that fixture.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Although Rangers are undoubtedly the favourites to secure the triumph, Dundee do head into this encounter off the back of an impressive four wins and only one loss from their last five games.

That marks a considerable upturn in form compared to just five wins in their opening 22 games across all competitions - two victories in the Scottish League Cup group stage and three wins in their first 18 league fixtures.

As a result of taking three wins from their last four league fixtures, with their other win coming in the Scottish FA Cup fourth round, Steven Pressley's side have climbed to ninth in the standings.

The Dark Blue's 22 points from 22 games means they boast a three point lead over 10th-placed St Mirren and a healthy eight point lead over the drop zone, while they only trail the top six by eight points.

Hoping to continue their improved run of results, Pressley will be looking for his side to pull of a surprise victory when they take on Rangers at Ibrox.

History certainly goes against Dundee recording a positive result, though, as the Dark Blue have failed to win any of their last 19 meetings with Rangers across all competitions.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W W L

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L W W W L D

Dundee form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are anticipated to remain without Andreas Skov Olsen, Bailey Rice, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius, Dujon Sterling and Nedim Bajrami for this match due to injury problems.

The Gers recorded their first win of the Europa League campaign in midweek, and Rohl could name a largely unchanged team in search of another triumph on Sunday.

The only changes could see James Tavernier and John Souttar return to the defence, while Bojan Miovski may start ahead of Youssef Chermiti.

As for Dundee, the visitors are only dealing with the forced absence of Joe Westley due to an ankle issue, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Ashley Hay has scored three goals in the last four matches for Dundee, and the striker will look to make the difference once again against the Gers.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma; Diomande, Raskin; Moore, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Atley, Graham, Koumetio, Wright; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Jones, Yogane; Hay

We say: Rangers 2-0 Dundee

Despite Dundee's recent run of results, the Gers are in superb form in recent months, and with Rangers' impressive record in recent meetings with the Dark Blue, we are expecting a comfortable home win.

