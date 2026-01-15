Preview: Kilmarnock vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 15 Jan 2026 22:06

Kilmarnock are set to welcome Dundee to Rugby Park this Saturday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Killie and The Dee have endured testing campaigns this season so far, with the pair fighting to ensure their Premiership status is intact for next year.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have seriously struggled this season in the league and find themselves only four points above Livingston in 12th, with the club failing to win a game of football since October 4 when they beat St Mirren 2-0.

Neil McCann has recently been appointed manager of the club in the hopes that he can move them up the table and away from relegation, as after 22 league games they have won two, drawn eight and lost 12.

One of his first tasks will be to improve their defensive record, as they have already conceded 39 goals in the division, the second-worst concession rate so far in the league.

Fans will hope this game and competition can provide the perfect place to find some form, as a win in this match may kickstart their campaign and the McCann tenure.

Kilmarnock's Scottish Cup run in 2024-25 ended at this hurdle, albeit against Celtic, and they have not suffered successive fourth-round exits since 2015.

Dundee, while still only two places above Kilmarnock in the league, are eight points above their weekend opponents.

This is down to their recent good run of form, winning three of their last four Premiership fixtures, one of which was a victory over their hosts on December 30.

Steven Pressley and his side's attention now turns to the Scottish Cup; they will be full of confidence due to this recent league form and may even look at putting together a run in this competition, as they have created some breathing room between them and the relegation playoff position.

Dundee will be desperate to end their poor cup record against their opponents, as in the three games they have squared off in, they have lost two and drawn one.

This will be seen as the perfect opportunity for them to earn their first win in a cup competition against Killie due to the hosts’ current predicament.

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Dundee form (all competitions):

D L W W W L

Team News

The hosts will continue to be without Djenairo Daniels, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Jamie Brandon through injury for this game, with David Watson still being ruled out through suspension following his straight red against Hibernian.

While Maksymilian Stryjek continues to be ruled out long-term and, in his absence, Tobi Oluwayemi has deputised in goal; however, with this being a cup competition expect a change in goal.

Dundee may name as strong a team as possible for this fixture as they aim to go on a cup run as they slowly move away from the relegation zone.

They will continue to be without Joe Westley due to an injury issue, but Yan Dhanda should return to the starting lineup after being absent for their last game against Hearts.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Beach; Schjonning-Larsen, Deas, Mayo, Brown; Thompson, Lyons, Thomson, Tiffoney; John-Jules; Anderson

Dundee possible starting lineup:

O’Hara; Astley, Graham, Koumetio, Wright; Hamilton; Congreve, F. Robertson, Dhanda, Yogane; Hay

We say: Kilmarnock 0-1 Dundee

Dundee should take their recent fine performances into this match, and it should help them get over the line. Expect this to be a tight match, but the defensive frailties of the hosts should rear their ugly head again, and the visitors should take advantage.

