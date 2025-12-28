Preview: Dundee vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 28 Dec 2025 20:53

Dundee welcome Kilmarnock to Dens Park on Tuesday, as two sides battling in the lower reaches of the Scottish Premiership go head-to-head in a crunch midweek clash.

With both teams desperate to pull clear of relegation trouble, the encounter could prove pivotal in shaping the fight at the foot of the table.

Match preview

Dundee return swiftly to home soil after edging past Falkirk 1-0 on Saturday, with Yan Dhanda’s first-half stoppage-time penalty proving decisive.

The Tayside club were forced to see out that victory with 10 men following Simon Murray’s late dismissal, but the result ended a difficult run that had seen them win just once in nine matches.

Sitting 10th in the Premiership and three points clear of Tuesday’s visitors, Steven Pressley’s side will be eager to use Saturday’s victory as a launchpad to build momentum.

However, consistency has been hard to come by this season, and Dundee remain firmly involved in the scrap to avoid being dragged deeper into trouble.

© Imago / Focus Images

Kilmarnock make the trip to the East Coast in 11th place and without a league win in 11 matches, having last tasted victory back in October.

The Ayrshire club parted company with manager Stuart Kettlewell earlier in December after a seven-month spell, and are now focused on arresting the form that has seen them edge closer towards the relegation places.

With Livingston sitting four points behind in 12th with a game in hand, Killie’s situation remains precarious despite a morale-boosting goalless draw away at St Mirren last time out.

Although Kilmarnock have won just twice all season, shipping 33 goals in the process, they will take encouragement from a strong recent record against Dundee, losing only once in the last 10 meetings, with the most recent clash ending in a goalless stalemate.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

WLLDLW

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

DDLLLD

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Dundee will be without Murray, who will be serving the first of his three-game suspension, while Fin Robertson, who was absent for Saturday’s victory, is an injury doubt.

Defender Clark Robertson remains sidelined, with the centre-back continuing his recovery from a thigh injury, while forward Joe Westley makes up the injury list, as he continues his comeback from an ankle knock.

As for Kilmarnock, interim boss Kris Doolan has not reported any fresh fitness issues, but forward Djenairo Daniels is still out with a knee injury, and medical staff believe his season is effectively over.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek also remains unavailable, as he is undergoing an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation after a medical issue was discovered during routine tests in October, with his absence expected to last a minimum of 16 weeks.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Koumetio, Graham, Astley; Hamilton, Dhanda, Jones; Congreve, Yogane, Hay

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Brown, Mayo, Deas, Thompson; Lyons, Polworth, Kiltie; John-Jules, Watson, Anderson

We say: Dundee 1-0 Kilmarnock

Dundee’s recent win should provide a boost, and home advantage has the propensity to do just that. Pressley's side will fancy their chances against a Kilmarnock team struggling for wins. While Killie have shown signs of resilience in recent weeks, their lack of cutting edge in the final third may allow Dundee to edge another tight, low-scoring contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.