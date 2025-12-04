Preview: Dundee vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 09:59 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:30

Aberdeen will aim to continue their unbeaten run of results when they travel to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The hosts are 10th in the standings with just 12 points from 15 games, while the visitors are seventh in the table with 18 points from 14 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee earned a brilliant sixth-placed finish in their first campaign back in the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24, but the Dee have failed to replicate that achievement in the subsequent campaigns.

Dundee dropped into the relegation battle last term, narrowly securing their survival as they finished 10th in the table with 41 points - four points clear of the drop zone - and they appear to be back fighting for safety this season.

After 15 league fixtures in the 2025-26 season, Dundee have accumulated just 12 points, from three wins, three draws and nine defeats, leaving them placed 10th in the table.

Steven Pressley's side have faced a particularly challenging run in recent weeks, with the Dark Blue recording just one win in their last six Scottish Premiership matches, alongside suffering five defeats in that time.

Despite their difficulties throughout the opening 15 games of the league campaign, Dundee have been at their best when playing at home, with three wins, one draw and only three defeats, and they will be relying on that form to lead them to a much-needed win on Saturday.

© Imago

However, Aberdeen head into this meeting as the clear favourites to claim all three points, with the Dons boasting a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions leading into this clash.

That run of results marks a significant upturn in form for Jimmy Thelin's side, who managed only three wins in their opening 15 games across all competitions - a run that included failing to triumph in any of their first six league fixtures.

As aforementioned, Thelin's side have majorly improved since that challenging start to the campaign, with their three wins and two draws in their last five league games leading them up to seventh in the standings.

Looking to continue their improved form, Aberdeen will aim to replicate their 4-0 win against Dundee earlier in the campaign, while the Dons are also looking to extend their winning run against Dundee to five straight victories.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L W L L L L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

D W W D W L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

D W D W D D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Clark Robertson is a doubt for the hosts after coming off in the first half against Celtic during midweek, meaning Ryan Astley could start in his place.

Elsewhere, a similar side that only narrowly lost 1-0 to the Bhoys could feature against Aberdeen here.

As for Aberdeen, Kristers Tobers remains sidelined due to a knee injury, but the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Marko Lazetic became Aberdeen's top scorer in the league with a brace in the 3-3 draw to St Mirren in midweek, taking him to four goals in the Scottish Premiership, and the striker should lead the line again here.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Wright, Graham, Astley, Samuels; Congreve, Dhanda, Hamilton, Westley, Robertson; Murray

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Lobban, Aouchiche, Polvara, Jensen; Keskinen, Armstrong; Lazetic

We say: Dundee 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen are in significantly stronger form than their hosts, while the Dons have also won all of their last four matches against Dundee, leading us to expect an away win here.

