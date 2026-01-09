Preview: Dundee vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 13:05

Dundee will aim to extend their winning run in the Scottish Premiership when they take on league leaders Hearts on Sunday.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with 22 points from 21 matches, while the visitors are top of the table with 44 points from 20 games.

Match preview

Dundee barely ensured their survival in the top flight of Scottish football last season, finishing 11th in the pre-split campaign before managing to climb to 10th and avoid a bottom two finish by just four points.

The club opted to part ways with manager Tony Docherty at the end of the campaign after failing to match their pre-season objectives, but new boss Steven Pressley has failed to have the desired impact at Dens Park.

Pressley endured a disastrous start as Dundee manager, suffering a shock elimination from the Scottish League Cup group stage after losing each of their first two games, and that has set the tempo for much of the Dee's campaign thus far.

Dundee managed to triumph in only three of their first 18 Scottish Premiership matches in 2025-26, alongside four draws and 11 defeats, leaving them once again in the battle for safety in the top flight.

However, Pressley's side have finally put together a run of form in their most recent outings, winning each of their last three games against Falkirk (1-0), Kilmarnock (2-1) and Dundee United (1-0).

That has lifted Dundee to ninth in the standings and a healthy nine points above the bottom two, while a win on Sunday could take them to within just two points of the top six depending on results elsewhere.

Dundee, despite their significantly improved run of results, enter into Sunday's encounter as the major underdogs, with league leading Hearts set to visit Dens Park.

The Jambos have enjoyed a simply sensational campaign under new boss Derek McInnes, recording 13 wins, five draws and suffering only two defeats from their 20 league games played, meaning they sit at the peak of the table with 44 points.

A slightly concerning run from October to December saw Hearts win just once in a six-game stretch, allowing Celtic to quickly move onto level points in first-place, but a return to form in recent games has seen the Jambos restore their lead.

Hearts have won four and lost just one of their last five games, including particularly important victories over both Celtic and Rangers, meaning they now hold a three-point lead over second-placed Rangers, who have also played a game more than the Jambos.

Hoping to maintain, and potentially further extend their gap over the chasing pack, Hearts will be aiming to replicate their 4-0 win over Dundee earlier in the season.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W W W L D L

Dundee form (all competitions):

W W W L D L

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W W D

Hearts form (all competitions):

W L W W W D

Team News

Dundee will be without the availability of Joe Westley due to an injury issue, while Yan Dhanda is also unavailable to compete against his parent club.

After winning their third consecutive match of the campaign last weekend, Pressley could name an unchanged starting 11 against the Jambos.

As for Hearts, Calem Nieuwenhof, Oisin McEntee, Ageu and Finlay Pollock are all ruled out due to injury problems.

A front four of Lawrence Shankland, Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyziridis and Tomas Magnusson is expected to start, with Beni Baningime and Cameron Devlin featuring at the base of midfield.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Koumetio, Wright; Congreve, Digby, Hamilton, Jones, Yogane; Hay

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Altena, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Baningime, Devlin; Magnusson, Braga, Kyziridis; Shankland

We say: Dundee 1-3 Hearts

Dundee may be enjoying a strong run of form, but the Jambos are undoubtedly the stronger team, as displayed in the 4-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this term, and we are backing the away side to win again here.+

