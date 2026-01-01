Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils midfielder 'lined up' for January move with £17.5m option

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 15:49 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 15:50

Galatasaray are reportedly exploring a January move for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the Turkish giants viewing the Uruguay international as their 'top priority'.

Ugarte has found it difficult to make his mark for Man United since arriving at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has featured on 58 occasions, scoring twice and registering six assists, including 13 outings in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Ugarte had been struggling for action when Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim had almost a fully-fit squad, but the recent absences of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have opened the door for the South American.

According to CaughtOffside, Galatasaray are determined to boost their midfield during the January market and have lined up Ugarte as a leading target.

© Imago

Galatasaray 'exploring' January move for Ugarte

The report claims that the Turkish champions are looking to loan Ugarte for the remainder of the season, with the deal having a permanent purchase option of €20m (£17.5m).

Lyon and Napoli are also allegedly keeping a close eye on Ugarte's situation, with the midfielder not thought to be in Amorim's long-term plans at Old Trafford.

Ugarte's limitations on the ball have made it difficult for him to make a positive impression at Man United, and the Red Devils are preparing to overhaul their midfield in 2026.

The 20-time English champions will almost certainly have to wait until the end of the campaign to bring in a big-money signing, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson thought to be their leading target in the middle of midfield.

However, an arrival in the winter market is possible, with Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Everton's James Garner both believed to be options.

© Imago

Should Man United allow Ugarte to leave?

In truth, it has not happened for Ugarte at Man United, with the Red Devils certainly not seeing the best version of the midfielder since his arrival.

As a result, it makes sense for Ugarte to move on this year in a bid to reignite his career, while Man United need more quality in the middle to help them become a leading team in European football once again.