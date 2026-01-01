Arne Slot yet to solve serious Liverpool "problem" as Leeds draw hints at second slump

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 20:22

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

In normal circumstances, it would be easy for Liverpool fans to write off this 0-0 draw with Leeds United as one of those days.

The Reds took 19 shots to their opponents' four, generating 1.96xG versus 0.68xG, as they spent 90 minutes trying to bang the door down.

But, as can happen on occasion, the ball simply would not go in as a low block held firm.

Unfortunately for Arne Slot, it will clearly be more difficult for supporters to accept this happening when it comes off the back of so many disappointments this season.

This result will also make it all the more tricky to suppress suspicions that Liverpool's recent recovery is a fragile one.

The Reds made it eight games unbeaten in drawing here and have a three-point cushion in that all-important fourth Champions League qualification spot.

Liverpool slump "feels more likely" than sustained Champions League push

Yet how many of those games have they played well in? Not enough to make you think that this run will continue until the end of the campaign.

In truth, it feels more likely that Slot's side will hit another slump soon, and undo the good work of recent weeks in the process.

If he is looking for a defence, the Dutchman could perhaps point to the fact that so few Premier League teams are playing consistently good football this season.

The risk-averse, set-piece focused approach favoured by so many opponents, including Leeds United, is clearly part of that.

But an elite manager who spent such huge sums over the summer will rightly be expected to solve that problem, and Slot has clearly yet to do it.