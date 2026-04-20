Chelsea injury news: Mixed Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez update provided ahead of key Brighton & Hove Albion fixture

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 14:45

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Joao Pedro remains an injury doubt for Tuesday's Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Brazil international was a surprise absentee for the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday night.

After the game, Rosenior said that the club's leading marksman was dealing with a minor calf issue, and that he remained in contention for the trip to his former club.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, it was indicated that Pedro was yet to tick every box ahead of a potential return.

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Rosenior provides Pedro, Fernandez update

However, Rosenior had positive news with regards to Enzo Fernandez, who he hoped had come down with cramp rather than an injury during the closing stages versus Man United.

As expected, Estevao Willian has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that he sustained during the early minutes of that game.

He told reporters: "Joao will be a late call. He was out on the pitch today and we'll make a decision on him tomorrow morning, so that's good, positive, because he'll be back sooner rather than later.

"Este, he's definitely out for tomorrow, which is a real shame and we're doing our further tests and investigation into his injury and Enzo is absolutely fine."

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Will Rosenior risk Pedro fitness ahead of FA Cup semi-final?

Having lost five of their last six Premier League matches, Chelsea are at increasing risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

At the same time, the West Londoners also have an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon on their schedule.

Unless Pedro is 100% fit, Rosenior will be tempted to name him on the substitutes' bench, with Liam Delap likely getting the nod as his replacement.

Pedro has already made 45 club appearances this campaign, as well as representing Brazil during various international breaks.

Despite his importance to the team, it may be worth Rosenior erring on the side of caution on Tuesday.