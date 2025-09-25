Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Nottingham Forest welcome Sunderland to the City Ground for a Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

The Tricky Trees are still searching for their first victory under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who has lost two and drawn two of his first four games in charge, most recently draw in 2-2 with Real Betis in the Europa League on Wednesday.

As for the Black Cats, they have picked up a respectable eight points from their opening five matches back in the top flight and have put together an unbeaten three-game run, drawing 1-1 with 10 men against Aston Villa last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 97

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Draws: 24

Sunderland wins: 40

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have faced each other a total of 97 times across all competitions, with the Black Cats leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 40 wins to the Tricky Trees' 33, while 24 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

February 1891 was the very first time these two teams butted heads in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Sunderland claiming an emphatic 4-0 win on home soil. The Black Cats also won their first four league meetings with Forest - all in the old Division One - before the Tricky Trees celebrated their first ever victory (2-1) over the North East outfit in December 1894.

Both Forest and Sunderland had their fair share of successes during their regular encounters in Divisions One and Two over the years, and the biggest victory to date between these two teams was recorded in March 1908 when the latter thrashed the former 7-2 on their own turf in Division One.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Forest and Sunderland have only ever faced each other twice in the top flight during the 1996-97 season when the Tricky Trees suffered a 4-1 home defeat to the Black Cats before drawing 1-1 on the road.

Both team have since locked horns eight times across the Championship and League One; while Sunderland accumulated seven points across four League One encounters (W2 D1 L1), they have also won three of their last four second-tier meetings, doing the double over Forest in the 2004-05 season before losing 1-0 at home and winning 1-0 away in the 2017-18 campaign, the latter result represents the most recent meeting between the two clubs.

Outside of league football, Forest and Sunderland have played against each other six times in the FA Cup, with the Tricky Trees coming out on top in four of those ties (D1 L1), while the Black Cats have prevailed in the only EFL Cup meeting between the two clubs, winning 1-0 in a third-round replay of the 1984 competition after drawing the initial tie 1-1 at the City Ground.

Previous meetings

Dec 30, 2017: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Sep 12, 2017: Sunderland 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 28, 2004: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sunderland (Championship)

Sep 14, 2004: Sunderland 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 22, 1997: Sunderland 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 21, 1996: Nottingham Forest 1-4 Sunderland (Premier League)

Last two Premier League meetings

