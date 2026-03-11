Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 07:06

Selhurst Park will stage the first leg of a Conference League last-16 clash between Crystal Palace and AEK Larnaca on Thursday night.

The Eagles suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Yellow-greens in the League Phase earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (shoulder), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

LARNACA

Out: Yahav Gurfinkel (hip), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle), Jimmy Suarez (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alomerovic, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Saborit, Roberge, Garcia; Pons, Ledes; Miramon, Bajic, Ivanovic