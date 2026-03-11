Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Selhurst Park will stage the first leg of a Conference League last-16 clash between Crystal Palace and AEK Larnaca on Thursday night.
The Eagles suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Yellow-greens in the League Phase earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. AEK LARNACA
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Daniel Munoz (shoulder), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen
LARNACA
Out: Yahav Gurfinkel (hip), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle), Jimmy Suarez (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alomerovic, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Saborit, Roberge, Garcia; Pons, Ledes; Miramon, Bajic, Ivanovic