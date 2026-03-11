Conference League
Crystal Palace
Mar 12, 2026 8.00pm
Selhurst Park
Larnaca

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

© Imago

Selhurst Park will stage the first leg of a Conference League last-16 clash between Crystal Palace and AEK Larnaca on Thursday night.

The Eagles suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Yellow-greens in the League Phase earlier this season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. AEK LARNACA

 

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (shoulder), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

LARNACA

Out: Yahav Gurfinkel (hip), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), Giorgos Naoum (muscle), Jimmy Suarez (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alomerovic, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Saborit, Roberge, Garcia; Pons, Ledes; Miramon, Bajic, Ivanovic

