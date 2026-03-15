Arsenal transfer news: How Gunners could bank extra £1.7m through Jakub Kiwior exit

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 08:24

Arsenal could supposedly pocket an extra £1.7m through the sale of Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who is now on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

The former Spezia man played a key run in Arsenal's run to the Champions League finals last season, earning high praise for his performances against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Kiwior played second fiddle to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba when both were fully fit, and Mikel Arteta bolstered his defensive ranks further with the signings of Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera last summer.

As a result, Arsenal sanctioned Kiwior's loan exit to Porto, and the 26-year-old quickly found his feet with the Portuguese giants, whom he has registered two assists in 28 games for.

Porto have an obligation to sign the defender permanently for around £20m, but Kiwior could potentially make the next step in his career soon after that eight-figure deal goes through.

Juventus plotting move for Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior?

© Imago

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus have taken a liking to the Poland international, whose prospective move to Turin would earn Arsenal a minor sell-on clause.

The Gunners could apparently bank an extra £1.7m if Porto offload the centre-back to the Bianconeri, but the Primeira Liga side would first ask for a healthy profit for the Pole.

The report adds that Porto will slap a €35m (£30.4m) asking price on Kiwior's head, and the on-loan Gunner would jump at the chance to return to Serie A with Luciano Spalletti's side.

Juventus are reportedly targeting a new centre-back as a matter of priority this summer, as barring Brazilian star Gleison Bremer, no other centre-half in the Old Lady's squad is deemed indispensable.

Kiwior could supposedly arrive as a replacement for Lloyd Kelly, who made the shock move to Juventus from Newcastle United last summer and has been a regular for the Serie A powerhouses in the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old is said to be admired by Spalletti for his playing style, but Juventus only paid £14.9m to sign him and could now look to make a profit when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Could Jakub Kiwior have had a future at Arsenal?

© Imago

Kiwior's move to Arsenal midway through the 2022-23 season was one that raised many eyebrows at the time, as Gabriel was established in the heart of defence and Takehiro Tomiyasu was Mr. Versatile across the backline.

The Poland international was never able to fully convince before last season's Champions League, where he unexpectedly shone during Gabriel's injury absence, not putting a foot wrong in either match with Real Madrid.

Arteta could not guarantee the game time that a defender of Kiwior's age and calibre required, though, and a permanent exit was the best move for all parties.

However, if Porto can twist Juve's arm for £30m while Arsenal received just over £20m for the defender, the transaction will go down as another selling failure on the Gunners' part - and there have been plenty of those down the years.