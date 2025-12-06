How to watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League blockbuster

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Dec 2025 23:54 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 06:14

In the midst of their ongoing crisis, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to the San Siro to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristian Chivu's I Nerazzurri come into this clash on the back of three straight domestic victories, though they were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid last time out in this competition.

As for Arne Slot's Reds, they may be on a three-game unbeaten streak of their own at the moment, but they dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday, before another disappointing 3-3 stalemate with Leeds United on Saturday.

The Merseysiders were also thrashed 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven back on November 26, and will be desperate for a win this week.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League showdown between Inter and Liverpool.

What time does Inter Milan vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday, December 9 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Inter Milan vs. Liverpool being played?

Inter will welcome the Reds to the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, more commonly known as the San Siro.

Notably, the hosts have won eight of their last nine home matches across all competitions.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will not be broadcast live on UK television, as it has been selected for Amazon's Prime Video service.

Streaming

Fans can catch the game live on Amazon Prime Video, available on smart TVs, games consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

The match was chosen by the platform as part of their 'unmissable' game of the week series, which allows Prime members to stream Amazon's pick of each Tuesday's Champions League action.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the Prime Video app, as well as uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel.

Who will win Inter Milan vs. Liverpool?

Top of the table in Serie A, Inter will be confident of getting back on track in Europe given that they are in excellent form, having failed to win just three of their 12 most recent outings overall.

I Nerazzurri are also level on 12 points with Bayern Munich and holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League - three points behind league phase leaders Arsenal - and will be keen to stay ahead of the chasing pack in the automatic qualification spots.

Bolstering Chivu's side's chances further will be the fact that this match is to be played at the San Siro, where the hosts have been near-unstoppable.

By contrast, Liverpool are extremely vulnerable at the moment, and the Merseysiders' mood will be low after surrendering the lead twice against Leeds.

Additionally, many have called for manager Slot to lose his job, and with Mohamed Salah's explosive interview sure to add to the pressure on the Dutchman, it will be interesting to see how he responds.

In any case, the Reds are not the impervious team that they have been in recent years, and coming up against one of Europe's most in-form clubs on Tuesday could spell disaster for the visitors.