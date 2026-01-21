Bargain move? Arsenal hold 'genuine interest' in signing 28y/o defender

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jan 2026 17:23

Arsenal reportedly have a genuine interest in Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco, whose contract situation has caught the attention.

The Gunners maintained their position at the top of the Champions League league phase table after beating Inter 3-1 at San Siro on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace, while Viktor Gyokeres added another after coming off the bench to secure a fantastic win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Dimarco played the entire match for Inter against the Gunners and put in an eye-catching performance, making as many as four tackles and two clearances.

Arsenal eye move for Federico Dimarco?

According to a report from TuttoSport, the Gunners could be interested in signing Dimarco next summer when he will become a free agent.

The Italy international started his youth career at Inter, but after failing to make a mark in the first team, he was sold to Swiss club Sion in 2017.

Dimarco returned to Inter and gradually cemented his place in the side, making 214 appearances and scoring 22 goals across all competitions, and winning one Serie A title with them.

The 28-year-old's contract expires in June, and while Inter are planning to hold talks to keep him at the club with a new deal, Arsenal are also taking a keen interest in his situation.

Do Arsenal really need a new left-back?

© Imago / IMAGO / IPA Sport

It has been suggested that Mikel Arteta could be looking to bolster his left-back area, but in truth, the Gunners have a wealth of options in that department.

Ricardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are regular options, and as a result, exciting young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly has struggled for regular game time.

On top of that, Arteta can also use Jurrien Timber, who can play on both flanks, and more players in that department would mean an embarrassment of riches.

Dimarco is a fantastic defender with loads of experience, and he can represent a bargain signing for free, but Arsenal are unlikely to move for him unless they sell Lewis-Skelly next summer.