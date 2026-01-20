Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'reach agreement' over Ethan Nwaneri loan exit

By Carter White | 20 Jan 2026 14:01

Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri on loan.

It has been stated earlier in the week that the two clubs were moving along nicely in talks over the 18-year-old.

Nwaneri has struggled to make an impact in the first team of Mikel Arteta this season as they fight for the title.

The teenager has played in just six Premier League matches for a combined 165 minutes, failing to earn a start.

Since graduating from the Gunners' academy in 2022, Nwaneri has featured in 51 games, scoring 10 goals.

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal loan Marseille loan for Nwaneri?

According to French outlet Footmercato, Nwaneri is set to go out on the first loan of his professional career.

The report claims that Marseille and Arsenal have reached an agreement regarding the 18-year-old.

It is understood that Nwaneri will switch to the French giants on a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.

With the winger highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, there is supposedly no option for Marseille to purchase the player permanently over the summer.

Nwaneri could make his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit when they lock horns with league leaders Lens on the weekend.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Much-needed loan move

Failing to start in the Premier League for Arsenal this term, it is clear that Nwaneri needs to find opportunities elsewhere in the short term.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are keeping the 18-year-old out of contention for a spot in North London.

At Marseille, Nwaneri will be able to compete at the very top of Ligue 1 as well as on the Champions League stage.