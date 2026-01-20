Arsenal transfer news: 'Positive' Ethan Nwaneri loan talks held as Gunners learn conditions for £2.6m fee

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 10:56

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri is in talks over a loan move to Marseille, which could pocket the Gunners a small transfer windfall, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has been a victim of Arsenal's incredible squad depth in recent weeks, and he was left out of a Premier League matchday squad for the fourth gameweek in a row in Sunday's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

Nwaneri is expected to regain his place in the ranks for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Inter Milan, but his chances of starting seem slim amid competition from Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard.

The 2007-born midfielder - who remains the Premier League's youngest-ever player - has played just 515 minutes across 12 matches this season, only starting one Champions League game, one FA Cup match and two EFL Cup clashes.

As a result, Nwaneri has inevitably been tipped to leave the Gunners on loan during the January transfer window, and The Athletic now reports that discussions are being held with Ligue 1 title outsiders Marseille.

Arsenal hold 'positive' talks over Ethan Nwaneri Marseille loan move

© Imago

Les Olympiens manager Roberto De Zerbi has supposedly held positive conversations with both Nwaneri and Mikel Arteta, although nothing is agreed between player and club or between the two teams.

The deal would be a straight loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation for a permanent move, which Arsenal will not agree to, as the club still believe that Nwaneri has an incredibly bright future in North London.

However, Arsenal recognise the teenager's desire for increased minutes, and they 'favour' Marseille as a potential destination over other interested parties due to De Zerbi's forward-thinking style of play.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Arsenal could end up banking a loan fee of over €3m (£2.6m), although that amount is dependent on how many appearances Nwaneri makes for Marseille, who currently employ ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Teams in the Premier League and Serie A are still said to be keen on Nwaneri, who made his top-flight debut at just 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022.

Since then, the Hale End graduate has made 51 senior appearances for Arsenal - registering 10 goals and two assists - and he signed a new long-term contract until 2030 over the summer.

Should Arsenal let Ethan Nwaneri leave in January?

© Imago

January was always going to be a relatively quiet month for Arteta and Arsenal, as the Spaniard's squad no longer contains any deadwood, and he intends to keep the gang together while they fight on four fronts.

However, if any player was likely to leave in January, it was inevitably going to be Nwaneri, who faces another five months on the Premier League sidelines if Arsenal stay injury-free up front between now and May.

That is an incredibly big if, though, and injuries to any of Eze, Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke would open the door for Nwaneri to make an impact in the top flight.

The 18-year-old and Arsenal reportedly see him as a central player rather than a right-winger moving forward, though, and that stance has limited his opportunities further following the summer arrival of Eze.

Arsenal cannot consider all hypotheticals when negotiating transfers, but perhaps a full-season loan in 2026-27 would be preferable to a six-month stint now for Nwaneri, who still has so many years of football ahead of him.