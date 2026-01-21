Tottenham injury news: Spurs midfielder set for medical assessment

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jan 2026 16:49 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 17:36

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall will reportedly be assessed by medical staff ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Burnley.

After a run of five games without a win, including three defeats, Spurs returned to winning ways after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke scored in the first half to earn precious points for Spurs in this competition, which leaves them on the verge of a top-eight finish.

However, Thomas Frank will be concerned about the growing injury issues, as Bergvall now faces an anxious wait to learn the extent of his injury.

The midfielder was forced off during the game on Tuesday night with a suspected ankle injury and was replaced by 17-year-old debutant Jun'ai Byfield.

Lucas Bergvall's recent injuries are alarming

© Imago / Mark Pain

After the match against Dortmund, Frank confirmed that the 19-year-old midfielder would be assessed, as he expects to know more about the extent of the injury.

"It was a contact (injury), and they are assessing him now, so we will know more on Thursday,” Frank said, as quoted by The Standard.

The Swedish midfielder has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, including 10 starts, but has also missed a few games due to injury.

In November, he missed a few games due to a concussion and was also forced off during the win over Crystal Palace in December.

Frank had just 11 senior outfield players to pick from against the German side, and he will be concerned to find that Bergvall has had to come off injured for the third time in the space of a month.

Tottenham's growing injury problems

© Imago / Sportsphoto

It has been reported that midfielders Xavi Simons and Archie Gray played through pain, and the situation could get really tough if Bergvall picks up a serious injury.

James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Ben Davies are all injured, while Rodrigo Bentancur is also set to be out for a long spell on the sidelines.

Joao Palhinha has missed the last two games after picking up an injury in training, and it remains unclear when he can return to action.

Frank, however, can use Conor Gallagher against Burnley after the England midfielder missed the Champions League clash through ineligibility.