Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank earns relief in Champions League

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 22:00

Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium left them on the verge of a top-eight finish.

Spurs quickly took the lead through Cristian Romero, who managed to swipe into the left side of the net after a low cross into middle of the box.

Tottenham's evening was made considerably easier when Dortmund wing-back Daniel Svensson was sent off before the half-hour mark for accidentally catching Wilson Odobert high on his leg.

Dominic Solanke doubled the hosts' lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half after he converted a cross from Odobert.

The second half was considerably less eventful, with Spurs holding on to claim three points, and the result leaves them in fourth place with 14 points.

Dortmund end the evening in 12th place with 11 points, two points from the top eight with just one game remaining.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Thomas Frank was in desperate need of a victory, and while his team were aided by the fact BVB were reduced to 10 men early on, Spurs were undoubtedly the better side when the visitors had 11 players on the pitch.

Tottenham's composed performance must be seen positively, especially when considering only 16 points were needed to finish in the top eight last term.

The win will mean little if Spurs fail to get the better of Eintracht Frankfurt next week, and anything other than three points would put Frank back under pressure.

Dortmund produced little before they received a red card, and they were understandably nullified in the second half, and they can have few complaints with the result.

Niko Kovac's side will find it difficult to qualify for the round of 16 automatically, and the prospect of a two-legged playoff tie is undoubtedly concerning.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. Borussia Dortmund HIGHLIGHTS

Cristian Romero goal vs. Borussia Dortmund (14th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Borussia Dortmund)

Cristian Romero scores his first Champions League goal for Tottenham to give them the lead against Dortmund ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qyvMzqhtnB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Pedro Porro's corner finds its way to Wilson Odobert after an initial clearance, and the winger drives with the ball down the right side of the six-yard box before cutting back to Cristian Romero, who swipes the ball low into the net.

A great start for Spurs!

26th min: Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund) red card

Svensson is shown a straight red card for Dortmund after a VAR review ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6q4sWIVrFr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Daniel Svensson tries to win the ball as he turns, but his tackle lands high on Odobert's leg, and the referee is sent to the monitor to review the incident.

Svensson is sent off!

Dominic Solanke goal vs. Borussia Dortmund (38th min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Borussia Dortmund)

Solanke doubles Tottenham's lead in unique fashion to get his first Champions League goal ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HnGVKz34GJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Odobert has the ball on the right flank and he crosses to Dominic Solanke, who tries to strike the ball but sees it bounce off him three times before trickling onto the post and into the back of the net.

A fortunate finish, but Spurs lead 2-0!

MAN OF THE MATCH - WILSON ODOBERT

© Imago / News Images

Wilson Odobert was involved in everything positive for Tottenham, producing two assists on the night against BVB.

The forward was also at the scene when Svensson was sent off, and his influence was clear for all to see.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 54%-46% Borussia Dortmund

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 16-6 Borussia Dortmund

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Borussia Dortmund

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Borussia Dortmund

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 14-12 Borussia Dortmund

BEST STATS

Most goals scored by Premier League defenders across all competitions this season:



◎ 6 - Micky van de Ven

◉ 5 - Cristian Romero

◎ 4 - Gabriel Magalhães



North London only. ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lQaEkdjHH6 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 20, 2026

5 - Dominic Solanke is only the fifth player to score on his UEFA Champions League debut for Tottenham Hotspur, and second Englishman, after @petercrouch in September 2010 against Werder Bremen. Famous. pic.twitter.com/tE5VYU4fgG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham Hotspur will resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Burnley, with their next game on January 28 in Europe against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund are set to face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday before playing Inter Milan in the Champions League four days later.