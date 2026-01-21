Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi addresses Man Utd managerial rumours

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 17:01 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 17:37

Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that Marseille "is the right place" for him amid suggestions that Manchester United are keen on the 46-year-old.

The Italian has been in charge of Marseille since July 2024, boasting a record of 37 wins, nine draws and 17 defeats from his 63 matches at the helm.

De Zerbi's work at Brighton & Hove Albion was also hugely praised, taking charge of 89 games for the Seagulls between September 2022 and June 2024 before his contract with the English club was mutually terminated.

Man United, who are currently being led by Michael Carrick, are expected to appoint a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim this summer, and De Zerbi is said to be on the club's list of managerial targets.

However, the Italian has said that he 'feels very good' at Marseille and is confident that he is "building something special".

© Imago

Man Utd-linked De Zerbi feels "very good" at Marseille

"Marseille is the right place for me, because the people love football and they feel the passion," De Zerbi exclusively told TNT Sports. "It's a religion more than a sport, and it's more than a job.

"If you want to work at the club, you have to eat, drink, and sleep football. At the moment, I feel very good at this club. We're building something special. [Sporting director] Medhi Benatia, [president] Pablo Longoria, and I are working to make Marseille better.

"I feel my work in the city is not finished. In the future, for sure, the Premier League is a different fashion to any other league in the world, but at the moment, my focus is just on Marseille.

"The Premier League is absolutely the best league in the world, and I have great memories of when I worked in Brighton. It was an amazing experience for me, and I feel the league is getting better and better.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

De Zerbi calls Premier League "the best league in the world"

"I am not so young. I don't follow the words of the journalists... in the Italian language we say 'chiacchiere' [meaning: gossip]. I keep my eyes on Marseille and on my team. We're trying to reach our target, which is not to win the Champions League but to compete with the bigger clubs."

Marseille started 2026 with successive defeats, but they have won their last two matches, scoring 14 times in the process, and are now preparing to tackle Liverpool in the Champions League.

Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace this year, is the favourite to become Amorim's long-term replacement at Man United, while Carrick would also be in the frame if he can oversee a successful second half of the campaign.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and current Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel are also viewed as potential candidates for the role at Old Trafford.