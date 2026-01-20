Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus creates Champions League history as Viktor Gyokeres problem emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jan 2026 22:58

Gabriel Jesus's two goals for Arsenal against Inter Milan on Tuesday was the fourth quickest a player has ever reached 10 goal involvements for the club in Champions League history.

The Gunners travelled to the San Siro on Tuesday and emerged as 3-1 winners against Inter, cementing a top-two finish.

Mikel Arteta will be particularly pleased as he will now be able to rotate heavily in his team's final game of the league phase and rest key stars.

The Arsenal boss will also have been pleased by the display of striker Jesus, who managed to score twice in the first half.

Jesus has now scored six goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances for Arsenal in the Champions League, with only Andrey Arshavin (eight), Alexis Sanchez (12) and Bukayo Saka (13) achieving the 10 goal involvements in the competition in fewer games.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Viktor Gyokeres: Should he be benched for Jesus?

The performance of Jesus has fuelled calls for Gyokeres to be dropped from the starting XI in the Premier League, as while he scored against Inter from the bench, he has routinely failed to impress.

Gyokeres has failed to net from open play in 15 of his last 16 top-flight outings, and his inability to impact play when Arsenal have faced a deeper defensive line has proven problematic.

Jesus is excellent when linking with teammates, and he could help get other forwards like Saka into goalscoring positions.

Kai Havertz's return from injury has also given Arteta another option up front, and it would not be surprising if Gyokeres's place in the starting XI came under serious threat.

Can Arsenal win the Champions League with Mikel Arteta?

Though many pundits have criticised Arsenal for their defensive approach, their cautious strategies could work well in knockout football.

The Gunners have only conceded 14 goals in 22 Premier League games, as well as just two goals in seven Champions League matches, and it is hard to see many teams breaking their defence down if the Londoners score first.

It should be noted that Arteta made a number of changes to the XI that beat Inter, with stars like Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White starting from the bench.

Given the immense depth and talent at his disposal, there is no reason why Arsenal should not be seen as one of the competition's favourites.