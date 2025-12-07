Destiny Udogie injury: Thomas Frank gives update on Tottenham Hotspur defender after Brentford win

By Anthony Brown | 07 Dec 2025 00:30 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 00:36

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has provided an injury update on Destiny Udogie following his side's 2-0 victory over former club Brentford on Saturday.

The Italian full-back was absent from the matchday squad, having sustained a problem in the previous outing against Newcastle United.

Despite missing the clash against the Bees, Frank offered a favourable prognosis regarding his return.

The manager's remarks came after a comfortable afternoon in North London, where Xavi Simons stole the show.

Destiny Udogie injury: Frank provides positive news

© Imago

Frank revealed that the defender had suffered a soft tissue injury during the midweek game against Newcastle.

When asked if the issue would keep the left-back out for an extended period, the Spurs boss was optimistic.

"He got a soft tissue injury, unfortunately, against Newcastle," said Frank via football.london. "Not too long, not too long, yeah."

The club will hope to have Udogie back available for the busy festive schedule, as they aim to rise in the Premier League table after a challenging start to year one under their new manager.

Can Spurs build on Brentford victory?

© Imago / Focus Images

By preventing defeat to his former club, Frank avoided setting an unwanted club record for most home losses in a single Premier League calendar year, having recently matched the figures from 1994 and 2003.

Beating the Bees marked the Lilywhites' second victory on home soil and a first since beating Burnley on the opening weekend of the season, highlighting their struggles to claim points on their turf.

Their latest victory pushed them to ninth on 22 points, ahead of Sunday's games, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

If they fix their results at home, Frank's team undeniably give themselves a fighting chance of finishing in the European spots.