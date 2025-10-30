Preview:Ajax vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Ajax and Heerenveen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ajax aim for their first back-to-back Eredivisie wins of the season when they host Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Saturday's matchday 11 clash.

Johnny Heitinga's team secured their first away victory last weekend at FC Twente and now seek to continue their dominance over this weekend's visitors to Amsterdam.

Match preview

When Ajax fell behind to Twente after four minutes last time out, Heitinga could have been forgiven for expecting another away disappointment.

Although De Godenzonen were unbeaten in four previous away games, those matches had ended in draws; falling behind so early in Enschede might have led to a mental collapse, especially after recent events in their 5-1 Champions League hammering by Chelsea.

However, the Amsterdam giants responded impressively after the break, scoring three times to overturn the deficit in the eventual 3-2 victory.

Having not claimed consecutive victories in the Eredivisie all season, this weekend presents a massive opportunity for Ajax to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since April, when they achieved three in a row: beating PSV Eindhoven (2-0), NAC Breda (3-1) and Willem II (2-1).

That objective is undeniably achievable against an opponent that the Amsterdam giants have beaten nine of the past 10 times; however, Heerenveen's free-scoring style could make it an interesting encounter in the capital this weekend.

Robin Veldman's team have scored 13 goals in their last five top-flight games — only Feyenoord (16) and Twente (15) have netted more during that period.

As a result, De Superfriezen have secured three wins and two draws over the past five rounds, accumulating 11 points out of 15, placing them second only to PSV (13) in the same timeframe.

However, their tendency to concede goals might jeopardise their chances of success in Amsterdam, where they have not won since January 2009.

Heerenveen have let in 18 goals in the first 10 gameweeks, with 10 conceded during their ongoing unbeaten run, highlighting the all-or-nothing approach adopted by Veldman's men.

A victory could move the 11th-placed visitors into the coveted European spots, potentially elevating them to sixth, but beating fourth-placed Ajax will require ending a 16-year drought in the Dutch capital.

Ajax Eredivisie form:





W



D



W



D



L



W





Ajax form (all competitions):





W



L



D



L



L



W





Heerenveen Eredivisie form:





L



W



D



W



W



D





Heerenveen form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



D



W





Team News

While Ajax seemed to come through their win over Twente unscathed, Heitinga remains without Branco van den Boomen (back), Kasper Dolberg (abdominal) and Steven Berghuis (groin).

Following his goal and assist last weekend, Mika Godts has now moved level with Wout Weghorst on seven contributions, and both players aim to continue their fine starts to the season.

With five goal involvements each, Oscar Gloukh and Kenneth Taylor have been pivotal to the Jews’ decent start this season, highlighting the Amsterdam club’s spread of decisive players.

Heerenveen sustained no new injuries in last weekend's 3-3 draw with NAC or during the week against VVV Venlo, meaning that Levi Smans (knee) and Pawel Bochniewicz (knee) are the only expected absentees.

Although Dylan Vente did not score last weekend, the five-goal forward and Jacob Trenskow, on four goals, remain the away side’s primary threats in the final third.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Gaaei, Itakura, Sutalo, Baas; Taylor, McConnell; Moro, Gloukh, Godts; Weghorst

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Overeem, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Brouwers; Trenskow, Meerveld, Rivera; Vente

We say: Ajax 3-3 Heerenveen

Since Ajax have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches across all competitions since their 2-0 victory over Heracles in August, Heerenveen should believe they can extend their hosts’ wait for a shutout this weekend.

Indeed, the Super Frisians’ prolific scoring ability should give them confidence at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where they have not earned a point since 2019, and we anticipate a high-scoring draw on Saturday.

