Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to get their Bundesliga season back on track when they face visitors Union Berlin on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

A win on the weekend would help alleviate the disappointment of Frankfurt's 3-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on September 13, but a victory for 14th-placed Union would increase their points tally to six, drawing them level with their hosts.

Match preview

Frankfurt's clash against Leverkusen was a chaotic encounter, with the Eagles conceding conceding their second just before the half-time interval, and they failed to take advantage of the fact they had a man advantage from the 59th minute.

Dino Toppmoller's side did bounce back with a commanding 5-1 win against Galatasaray in their first Champions League game of the league phase on Thursday.

The Eagles have now scored at least three goals in four of their five matches this season, though they are yet to keep a clean sheet in the four games since their 5-0 triumph against Engers in the DFB-Pokal on August 17.

Eintracht Frankfurt's defeat last time out in the Bundesliga was their first in eight league games, with the hosts having won four and drawn three in that time, and it was their only loss in their last 10 in all competitions.

Toppmoller has won both of his two home fixtures this campaign, and his players also emerged as winners in four of their prior six at Deutsche Bank Park while losing just once.

Union lost 4-2 against Hoffenheim on September 13, conceding twice in first-half stoppage time, and though they created five big chances, they faced six themselves.

Head coach Steffen Baumgart's side have created 2.3 big chances per game this campaign, a significant improvement upon the 1.6 they averaged in 2024-25.

Die Eisernen's record in recent seasons against Frankfurt has been strong considering they are undefeated in three matches, holding their opponents to two stalemates, as well as winning the corresponding fixture last term 2-1 in March.

Baumgart will hope to avoid a third consecutive loss on Sunday, but having conceded seven times in two games, they must improve at the back to stand a chance.

Union were beaten 3-0 by Borussia Dortmund on August 31 in their only top-flight outing on the road in 2025-26, though it should be noted that they won three and drew two of their final five away league fixtures in 2024-25.

Team News

Frankfurt's squad is largely available, though right-back Rasmus Kristensen picked up a thigh injury against Leverkusen, so expect Nathaniel Brown to take his place.

Hugo Larsson's ability to dictate his side's attacks from midfield will be vital, and he may be joined by Fares Chaibi.

Number nine Jonathan Burkardt scored his first goal for the club against Galatasaray, and he will be keen to net his first in the league.

Union will have to make at least one change in defence given centre-back Tom Rothe was sent off late last time out, so perhaps Diogo Leite will be thrown into the starting XI.

With winger Livan Burcu ruled out until early October, centre-forward Andrej Ilic could be flanked by Ilyas Ansah and Oliver Burke.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Brown, Koch, Collins, Theate; Larsson, Chaibi; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Haberer, Skov; Burke, Ilic, Ansah

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt's win against Galatasaray was the perfect confidence booster following their defeat against Leverkusen, and they will be looking to continue their form in front of goal.

Union Berlin's defence has been susceptible this season, and if they are as poor at the back as they were when they played Hoffenheim, they wil find it difficult to take any points from their hosts.

