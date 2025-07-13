Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including an update on Newcastle United's interest in Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and a potential defender arrival for West Ham United.

Newcastle United have reportedly been informed that they would have to come up with an offer of £50m in order to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher during this summer's transfer window.

Gallagher's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Atletico said to be willing to let the Englishman leave, providing that their asking price for him is met.

According to Football Insider, the price for Gallagher is £50m, and the 25-year-old is said to be open to making a return to the Premier League in the current market.

As well as Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Gallagher, while a number of other European clubs are believed to be closely monitoring the situation.

Gallagher made 50 appearances for Atletico last season following his arrival from Chelsea, scoring four goals and registering six assists in the process.

During his time at Chelsea, the England international made 95 appearances, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

West Ham 'agree £19m deal' for Diouf

Meanwhile, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have come to an agreement with Slavia Prague over a deal for defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The 20-year-old started his professional career with Tromso before making the move to Slavia Prague in 2024, and he has represented his current side on 50 occasions, scoring nine goals and registering four assists.

A host of clubs have been credited with an interest in Diouf, but his future appears to have been decided.

Romano claims that a move for the youngster has been agreed, with West Ham set to play an initial £19m for his services, although the deal could rise once add-ons have been taken into account.

Diouf is believed to have given priority to West Ham despite having interest from elsewhere.

Carroll completes shock Dagenham move

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll has made the move to sixth-tier outfit Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 36-year-old, who has previously represented Newcastle United, West Ham United and Liverpool in the Premier League, had been available on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux.

Carroll has revealed that he had offers from clubs in France and Italy, but he decided to return to England.

"I really enjoyed my time in Bordeaux but it’s time for me to get settled with my family. I was getting offers from clubs in France, Italy and Spain, but I wanted to come home," he told The Sun.

“I could sign for a top club, but me and the managers might not see eye to eye, so I just want to be somewhere I’m going to be happy. It’s never been about the money for me, I could have signed for a lot more money. I just love playing football.”

Carroll has reportedly taken a minority stake in the National League South club as part of a Qatari takeover.

The nine-time England international scored 11 times in 23 appearances for Bordeaux, while he has 54 Premier League goals to his name during his professional career.