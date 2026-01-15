Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Jan 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 12:40

AFC Wimbledon square off against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking to ease any growing concerns over a relegation scrap.

At a time when the Dons sit in 13th position in the League One table, Doncaster are 23rd and at risk of being cut adrift in the bottom four.

Match preview

Despite having started their first campaign back in the third tier on a positive note, AFC Wimbledon are now very much focused on avoiding a relegation battle.

While they remain within eight points of the playoffs, Johnnie Jackson's team sit just four points above the bottom four, only helped on that front by Burton Albion losing three successive matches.

AFC Wimbledon have only collected five points from their last six fixtures, albeit that including a crucial 3-1 win at now 18th-placed Leyton Orient.

Defeats without finding the back of the net have come against Exeter City and Wycombe Wanderers, making it three league games in four that they have failed to score.

However, after an eight-day break from action, the Dons recorded a 4-2 win over West Ham United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Monday night to potentially inject more belief in the final third.

© Imago

Doncaster have also advanced closer to a date at Wembley Stadium in that competition with a 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

That result ended a seven-game streak without success in all competitions, Doncaster having lost six times and conceded 20 goals during that period.

Nevertheless, there were signs during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup third round that Grant McCann still has the backing of his players.

Facing a 3-0 deficit at half time, Doncaster were back at 3-2 by the 59th minute before their Championship opponents were able to hold on during the final half-hour.

On a negative note, however, Rovers remain with the worst away record in League One having accumulated just eight points from their 12 matches on their travels.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

D L D L W L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L D L W L W

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

L L L L L D

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

L L L D L W

Team News

© Imago

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnson may opt against revert to a back four after a 3-4-2-1 formation proved effective against West Ham Under-21s.

Myles Hippolyte and Matty Stevens will both be hoping for recalls in place of Junior Nkeng and Omar Bugiel.

Billy Sharp's two goals for Doncaster against Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy could put him in contention for an opportunity in attack.

However, Francis Okoronkwo may keep his spot ahead of the veteran, depending on whether McCann switches to two players in his frontline.

Glenn Middleton may also return on the left flank in a team that should be similar to the starting lineup from the Southampton game.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has been brought to the club to challenge Thimothee Lo-Tutala between the sticks.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Asiimwe, Maycock, Smith, Seddon; Browne, Hippolyte; Stevens

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, McGrath, Pearson, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Gibson, Middleton; Okoronkwo

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

With both teams finding wins hard to come by in League One, this could prove more competitive than many will anticipate. However, home advantage could prove key for AFC Wimbledon, who still have a victory at Leyton Orient fresh in their memory.

