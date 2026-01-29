Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 29 Jan 2026 11:49 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:39

Promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers will aim to extend their unbeaten run to five matches when they travel to Plough Lane for a League One clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The hosts snatched a late point against Rotherham United last time out, while the Trotters climbed to third in the table after scoring a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

Match preview

Following their promotion via the playoffs last season, League One survival was the main aim for Johnnie Jackson and his AFC Wimbledon team.

After 26 league outings, the Dons have won nine, drawn five and lost 12, leaving them in 17th place with 32 points to their name.

While their current position suggests they are on course to avoid relegation, the drop zone remains uncomfortably close, just two points behind them.

Jackson's side would have been favourites to claim their 10th win of the season last weekend, taking on a Rotherham United side who are 23rd, but they required a late Marcus Browne equaliser to salvage a draw and remain firmly involved in the relegation battle.

They have an opportunity to potentially move five points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday but will know their home form needs to improve sooner rather than later if they are to create some breathing space between themselves and the sides below.

Their 15 points from 12 home games is the second-worst return in the division, only ahead of Port Vale's nine.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season and look set to avoid making the same mistake again.

After their 29 League One fixtures, Steven Schumacher's side have won 13, drawn 10 and lost six, currently sitting in third on 49 points.

In contrast to their opponents, it has been their home form that has given them the most success.

Their 34 points from 15 home matches is the third-best return in League One, although they will be unable to add to that impressive record on the weekend.

Even so, Bolton arrive in good form and were able to grind out a crucial victory last time out, needing a 93rd-minute Sam Dalby strike to overcome relegation-threatened Burton Albion.

Although a win on Saturday will not be enough to lift the Trotters into the automatic places, they could end the weekend 11 points clear of seventh place.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season, after Bolton claimed a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture, a match in which Wimbledon were reduced to nine men.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

D L W L L D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L W L W L D

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

D L W D W W

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

L L W D W W

Team News

Following their draw away to Rotherham United, Wimbledon appear to have come away with no further injury concerns.

Joe Lewis, who was sent off against Doncaster and also dismissed against Bolton earlier in the season, could return to the starting lineup after serving his suspension.

Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, also look to have come away from their latest fixture with no additional injury concerns.

However, ligament and hamstring injuries to Amario Cozier-Duberry and Marcus Forss mean they continue to sit on the sidelines.

Following his brace last weekend, expect Dalby to lead the line once again.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson, Seddon; Reeves, Smith; Hoppolyte, Browne, Nkeng; Stevens

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Boham; Toal, Forino, Johnston; Christie, Morley, Erhahon, Conway; McAtee, Dalby, Burstow

We say: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Bolton Wanderers

Coming into this clash at opposite ends of the table, we expect third-place Bolton Wanderers to make it five unbeaten and continue their bid for promotion in style.

