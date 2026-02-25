Kylian Mbappe injury blow! Will Real Madrid attacker start against Benfica at Bernabeu?

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 09:12 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 09:14

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is allegedly a major doubt for Wednesday's Champions League knockout round playoff second leg against Benfica.

On Tuesday, Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said that Mbappe was "ready to play", but the situation has changed since then, according to ESPN.

“He is ready to play tomorrow, which is the most important thing. He has been preparing for several weeks, as everyone knows, and I want to highlight his commitment to his teammates, the team, the club, and the fans," Arbeloa told reporters.

"It's crucial to recognise his great effort. He is trying to help us on the field; he is a game-changing player. Any defence facing him knows he can decide a match. He is ready for tomorrow, and we will definitely need him.

“I don't think Mbappe's issue is scoring goals. On the field, one has to make decisions. If I had to highlight one quality, among many, it's that he is a very intelligent player and person.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Mbappe 'a major doubt' for Real Madrid's clash with Benfica

"He knows very well where to position himself. There will be situations where spaces can open up in the area, and we need him and other players to capitalize on them. Just looking at his stats shows that he does it well.”

Mbappe has struggled with a problem in his left knee in recent months, and it is understood that the Frenchman reported more pain in the area on Tuesday.

It is believed that Mbappe would require a 10-day break if he were to take to the field against Benfica, and both the player and Real Madrid's medical staff are concerned whether it is worth the risk.

The issue has already seen Mbappe miss three matches this season, and he was far from his best in Real Madrid's defeat to Osasuna in La Liga last time out.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Who could replace Mbappe in the starting side?

Real Madrid will also again be missing Rodrygo on Wednesday; the Brazilian has recently been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, but he misses this one through suspension.

Vinicius Junior will start despite the emotion surrounding this future, with the Brazilian accusing Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during the first leg, which Real Madrid won 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Vinicius.

Gonzalo Garcia is likely to be the player to benefit from a Mbappe absence, with the Spaniard in line to feature alongside Vinicius.

The 21-year-old has scored six times in 28 appearances this season, while he has contributed one assist in four Champions League outings this term.