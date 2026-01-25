Port Vale vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 25 Jan 2026 17:50 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 18:49

Looking increasingly doomed for League One relegation, bottom placed Port Vale welcome AFC Wimbledon to Vale Park on Tuesday night in a huge contest for both sides.

Jon Brady's side lost 3-1 at home to Exeter City on Saturday, while the Dons played out a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Match preview

After a dismal campaign, Port Vale sit bottom of the League One table after 25 matches, a worrying 12 points from safety.

The Valiants knew they had to change something and parted ways with manager Darren Moore, who was then replaced with Australian manager Jon Brady.

After his four games in charge, they have won two and lost two, offering a small bit of cheer to a side looking set for relegation to League Two.

The year started in stunning fashion with a 5-1 demolition of Blackpool under interim coach Jamie Smith, hinting at a potential revival, but back-to-back league losses have swiftly stalled any momentum.

Brady’s side quickly found themselves 3-0 down inside an hour at the weekend, ultimately slumping to a 19th league defeat which leaves them seven points adrift at the foot of the table.

AFC Wimbledon, meanwhile, are enjoying a steady first season back in the third tier.

After their 26 league matches, Johnnie Jackson's side find themselves in 18th after their nine wins, five draws and 12 losses has given them 32 points so far.

Survival was always the clear objective for 2025-26, and the Dons may feel they missed an opportunity to increase the gap to the bottom four after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Rotherham on Saturday.

A particular area where Wimbledon have done well is on the road, they have picked up 17 points from 14 games on their travels, which is the eighth-best away record in League One.

A win during this midweek contest would lift Jackson's side to 35 points and potentially as high as 15th, giving them a great chance of achieving their goal of staying up.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season, after a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane in October.

Port Vale League One form:

L L L W L L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L W W W L L

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

D L W L L D

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L W L W L D

Team News

Port Vale suffered no additional injuries after their latest loss, but Brady may be tempted to change things up in order to change their season around.

They will be unable to call upon Ben Garrity and Connor Hall, who have both been out for over a month.

George Byers came off early against Mansfield, two games ago, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for this one.

After their latest match, Wimbledon appear to have come away with no further injury concerns.

Following a red card picked up against Doncaster Rovers, Joe Lewis has now served his suspension and could come back into the starting XI.

Expect Marcus Browne to keep his spot up top for the Dons, following his late equaliser last time out.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; John, Heneghan, Humphreys; Clark, Croasdale, Ojo, Shipley, Headley; Brown, Cole

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson, Seddon; Reeves, Smith; Tilley, Maycock, Browne; Stevens

We say: Port Vale 0-2 AFC Wimbledon

This is a massive game for both sides, with Port Vale desperate to spark a great escape and Wimbledon aiming to create breathing room between themselves and the bottom four.

With that said, we expect Wimbledon to continue their good away form and take another three points on the road.

