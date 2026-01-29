Preview: Northampton Town vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Jan 2026 12:00

Northampton Town will be hoping to pick up their first league win of 2026 when they welcome Reading to Sixfields Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table and are just one point from safety, while the visitors are 13th and eight points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Northampton are without a win in the last seven league games, having suffered a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Rotherham United in their most recent game.

The Cobblers took the lead through Tom Eaves, but second half goals from Harry Gray and Emmanuel Adegboyega earned Rotherham an important three points.

Manager Kevin Nolan admitted he was "really angry" after the defeat, describing his side's defending for both goals as "so poor".

Northampton have also been struggling in front of goal this season, with only bottom side Port Vale netting less than their 24 strikes, but they have signed teenage prospect Jake Evans on loan from Leicester to bolster their options.

Evans is essentially a direct replacement for Ethan Wheatley, who was recalled by Manchester United earlier this month after making seven goal contributions in 25 games.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, are looking for their first win in three games after suffering a defeat to Leyton Orient and drawing with Barnsley and Exeter City.

The Royals had moved into promotion contention after going on a five-match unbeaten run over the festive period, but their recent results have seen them slip into midtable.

However, a good run of form could see them shoot back up the table and Leam Richardson will be hoping his side can pick up an important win at Northampton.

Reading were only denied victory against Exeter on Tuesday thanks to a 93rd minute equaliser from Luca Woodhouse, with Richardson left "disappointed" by the late goal.

Despite their recent winless run, there have still been several positives for the Royals with new signings Haydon Roberts and Will Keane scoring on their first starts for the club and star striker Jack Marriott continuing his good form.

Marriott has produced seven goal contributions in his last eight appearances and Reading will also be buoyed by the fact they have only suffered one defeat in the league to Northampton since 2000.

Northampton Town League One form:

LDDLLL

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

DDWLLL

Reading League One form:

DWWLDD

Reading form (all competitions):

DWWLDD

Team News

© Imago

Northampton came away from their clash with Rotherham with no new injury concerns and Eaves will once again lead the line after scoring.

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan and defender Michael Forbes could be back in the squad, having recently returned to training after being sidelined with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

However, they may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Nolan expected to ease them back into action.

Reading, meanwhile, saw winger Daniel Kyerewaa pick up a knock in their clash with Exeter and he is a doubt for the trip to Northampton as a result.

Paddy Lane could come into the side as Kyerewaa's replacement, while new signing Benn Ward could replace Jeriel Dorsett in defence after joining from League Two side Accrington Stanley.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Willis, Guthrie, McCarthy; Burroughs, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Eaves, List

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Lane, Savage, Wing, Doyle; Keane, Marriott

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Reading

Northampton are really struggling for form and we are backing Reading to pick up an important win, having already won the reverse fixture back in October.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.