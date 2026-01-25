Preview: Rotherham United vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 25 Jan 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 17:06

Meeting in a huge League One relegation battle clash, Rotherham United welcome Northampton Town to the New York Stadium on Tuesday night where three points are huge for both sides.

The Millers have not won in the league since early November, while Kevin Nolan's men are also enduring a torrid winless run that stretches back to before Christmas.

Match preview

Taking over in March 2025, Matthew Hamshaw has won just 13 games as Rotherham United boss and finds himself in a huge battle for League One survival.

Hamshaw's side did manage to halt an eight-match losing streak by drawing with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, yet they remain deep in trouble with only 25 points collected so far.

After 26 league outings, the Millers are five points adrift of safety, winning just six, drawing seven and losing 13.

A lack of consistency in every area of the pitch has hindered Rotherham throughout the campaign, with their tally of 25 goals scored and 39 conceded among the weakest returns in England's third tier.

Tuesday night's clash presents a real opportunity to finally return to winning ways against an opponent who have also struggled, knowing failure to do so will make their task at hand even harder.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Nolan's Northampton Town side, a bad run of form over the festive and New Year period has seen them gradually slip down the table and now into the League One bottom four.

After their 26 matches, the Cobblers have registered eight wins, five draws and 13 losses, accumulating 29 points to leave them 21st and just one point from safety.

Saturday offered an opportunity to put things right, with Nolan's men taking on a Blackpool team who had lost three consecutive matches.

However, goals from Zac Ashworth and Ashley Fletcher ensured another loss, meaning it has now been over a month since their last league victory.

Only bottom-placed Port Vale have scored fewer than Northampton's 23 league goals, underlining a lack of attacking threat that has been key to their struggles.

Despite their bad run of form, a win for the Cobblers on Tuesday night could be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone and as high as 16th if results are to go their way.

The pair meet for the second time this season, after Josh Benson's late free kick gave Rotherham United a 2-1 win back in October.

Rotherham United League One form:

L L L L L D

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Northampton Town League One form:

L L D D L L

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L D D W L L

Team News

© Imago

Rotherham United come into this clash with no huge injury concerns, although Hamshaw may be tempted to change things up with his side on such a barren run.

Cameron Dawson is expected to retain his place between the posts, while Jordan Hugill could be pushing for a start in attack.

As for the Cobblers, they also came away from their weekend outing with no further injuries.

Cameron McGeehan and Michael Forbes are close to returning and may be involved in the matchday squad on Tuesday night.

However, they remain without Tyrese Fornah, Elliott Moore, Liam Shaw and Kyle Edwards.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Baptiste, Jules, James; Kaleta, Spence, Yearwood, Powell; Hugill, Gray

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; McCarthy, Guthrie, Guinness-Walker; Wormleighton, Taylor, Campbell, Perkins; Hoskins, Eaves, Swyer

We say: Rotherham United 2-2 Northampton Town

Both sides desperately need a win, which should make for a tense and cagey contest. However, we anticipate neither will do enough to secure all three points and expect the match to end level.

