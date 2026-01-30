Preview: Celtic vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Jan 2026 13:17

Celtic will welcome Falkirk to Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon for a matchday 24 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are third in the table with 45 points from 23 games, while the visitors are sixth in the standings with 33 points from 23 fixtures.

Match preview

Celtic's 2025-26 season has been defined by turbulence and inconsistency, demonstrated by the Bhoys already having three managers this term - including two spells under current boss Martin O'Neill.

Brendan Rodgers started the campaign at the helm but left the club in late October due to a breakdown in relations with the board and a disappointing start to the season, which saw the Bhoys fail to qualify for the Champions League and trail league leaders Hearts by eight points.

O'Neill was appointed on an interim basis following Rodgers' departure, and the veteran manager managed seven wins and just one defeat in his eight games at the helm, including five wins from five league matches to guide the Bhoys to level points with Hearts.

However, things took a turn for the worse under Wilfried Nancy, who was appointed in early December and lasted just eight games in charge before being dismissed, with his six defeats and just two wins making him one of the least successful managers in the club's history.

O'Neill has subsequently returned to the managerial position until the end of the term, and Celtic have immediately improved once again, winning four and drawing two of their six games back under O'Neill's management.

Currently trailing Hearts by six points, having missed the chance to close the gap to just three points after conceding a late equaliser to Claudio Braga in a 2-2 draw with the leaders last weekend, the Bhoys will be eager to get back to winning ways and continue applying pressure to the current table-toppers.

Although the Bhoys will be confident of claiming all three points on Sunday, especially given they have won eight of their 11 home fixtures in the Scottish Premiership this term, Celtic do face an in-form Falkirk side.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Falkirk booked their return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009-10 by lifting the Scottish Championship trophy last term, and the Bairns have enjoyed a stunning first year back in the top flight.

John McGlynn's team initially endured a challenging start to the campaign, winning only one of their first seven league fixtures, alongside three defeats and three draws.

However, a 2-1 victory over Motherwell on matchday eight has sparked a significantly stronger run of results, with Falkirk going on to win eight, draw three and lose five of their last 16 Scottish Premiership fixtures.

As a result, Falkirk sit sixth in the standings with 33 points from 23 fixtures, holding a healthy five-point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen, while they trail fifth-placed Hibernian by only two points.

Aiming to continue their impressive run, which features three wins in their last four games, and strengthen their place in the top six, Falkirk will be eager to claim all three points at Celtic Park.

The Bairns' most recent defeat did come against the Bhoys, narrowly losing 1-0 at Falkirk Stadium to a Benjamin Nygren goal, leaving Falkirk looking to get their revenge when they travel to Celtic's home ground.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

D W W L L W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W D D W W W

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W L W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

W D L W W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury issues, while Auston Trusty is also unavailable due to suspension.

Dane Murray could come into the starting team to partner Liam Scales in central defence, with Kieran Tierney and Julian Araujo retaining their full-back positions from the 2-2 draw with Hearts last time out.

Further forward, Tomas Cvancara could lead the line, partnering alongside Daizen Meada and Yang Hyun-Jun from the wings.

Meanwhile, Falkirk are unable to call upon Filip Lissah, Gary Oliver, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang due to injury problems.

Barney Stewart scored a hat-trick in Falkirk's 4-1 triumph over Hibernian last weekend, and the striker should lead the line against the Bhoys.

Elsewhere, the remainder of the side that started in that superb victory should also retain their starting places for this game.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Murray, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Nygren; Hyun-Jun, Cvancara, Maeda

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Adams, Allan, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Yeats, Miller; Stewart

We say: Celtic 2-1 Falkirk

Although Falkirk are experiencing a fantastic run, Celtic proved their superiority in the recent victory over the Bairns, and with the Bhoys also boasting the home advantage, we are backing the hosts to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.