Preview: Reims vs Le Mans - prediction, team news, lineups

Two second-tier sides clash in the Coupe de France round of 16 as Reims welcome Le Mans to the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Tuesday evening.

The hosts are aiming to progress beyond this stage in consecutive campaigns after last season’s final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, while the visitors have not reached the quarter-finals since 2010–11.

Match preview

The 2024–25 Coupe de France final arrived at a delicate moment for Reims, who were simultaneously battling to retain their top-flight status, but both ambitions unravelled within the space of four days.

A 3–0 thrashing by PSG in the showpiece was followed by a 3–1 extra-time loss in the second leg of their relegation playoff at Metz, sealing a 4–2 aggregate defeat and ending the Red and Whites’s seven-years stay in Ligue 1.

Now pushing for an immediate return to the top tier, Reims sit second in the Ligue 2 standings after 21 matches, just three points off the summit, following a narrow 1–0 victory away at Clermont Foot on Friday.

Karel Geraerts’s men have won 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions (D1, L1), including Coupe de France wins over OCPAM (1–0), Torcy (5–1), Iris Club de Croix (4–0), and a penalty shoot-out success against Le Puy F43 Auvergne.

Reims have also been formidable at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, winning each of their last four home games, scoring nine goals and conceding just once in that run, which should leave them confident of another positive result as they chase a third Coupe de France crown.

An added boost comes from their recent record against Le Mans, having won two of the last three home meetings (L1), including a 1–0 league success in August, while they remain unbeaten in the last five encounters overall (D2).

Despite that unfavourable head-to-head record, the visitors will draw belief from their own impressive form, arriving unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions (W13, D7).

Le Mans head into Tuesday’s contest on the back of a 2–0 victory away at Troyes on Saturday, a result that leaves them third in Ligue 2, just behind second-placed Reims on goal difference.

The Blood and Golds’s unbeaten sequence also extends to their cup journey, having overcome Ivry US and Villeneuve-la-Garenne via shoot outs, edged Perigny 2–1 and then defeated Nancy on penalties in their most recent Coupe de France outing.

This marks Le Mans’ second successive appearance in the round of 16, though they will be eager to avoid another exit at this stage after last year’s elimination by PSG.

However, Patrick Videira’s side have lost only one of their 13 away matches this season (W7, D5), offering reason for optimism as they aim to reach the quarter-finals for only the third time in their history.



Team News

Reims will have to cope without centre-back Samuel Kotto, who is suspended after receiving a red card in last Friday’s league win at Clermont.

Long-term absentees Joseph Okumu and Yaya Fofana continue their recoveries from shin and knee injuries respectively, while centre-forward Amine Salama could miss a fourth consecutive match.

Mohamed Daramy is pushing for his first start of the season after coming off the bench to score the winner at Clermont.

Le Mans, meanwhile, will be without 22-year-old left-back Mathis Hamdi following his dismissal in Saturday’s victory at Troyes.

Lucas Bretelle is yet to feature since joining earlier this month due to injury, while Jean Vercruysse and William Harhouz remain sidelined and Milan Robin is also a doubt after missing the last outing.



Reims possible starting lineup:

Jaouen; Busi, Kone, Pallois, Akieme; Zabi, Leoni; Diarra, Gbane, Nakamura; Daramy

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Eyoum, Yohou, Cossier; Lauray; Ribelin, Robin, Quarshie, Buades; Gueye, Rabillard

We say: Reims 1-0 Le Mans

Both sides arrive on the back of away victories and strong runs of form, suggesting a closely fought encounter.

However, Reims’ formidable home record and slight edge in recent head-to-head meetings tip the balance in their favour, and a narrow win for the hosts appears the most likely outcome.



