Aston Villa tracking 'super talent' from Ligue 1

Aston Villa are reportedly contemplating whether to make a formal approach for a player who plied his trade in Ligue 1 last season that has been described as a 'super talent'.

Aston Villa are reportedly giving consideration to making an offer for a French starlet this summer.

The West Midlands outfit have recently been in the process of re-assessing their transfer strategy having missed out on Champions League qualification.

If reports are to be believed, Unai Emery faces the prospect of having to wheel and deal to a certain extent in order for Villa to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

As well as that potentially leading to at least one high-profile sale needing to be facilitated, Villa could also need to tinker with the names that they are placing on their shortlist.

According to BILD, Villa may soon be ready to make an approach for a player who has been described as a 'super talent'.

Former Ligue 1 prospect on Villa radar?

The report suggests that Villa are interested in adding Valentin Atangana to their ranks before the start of next season.

Atangana has just made a total of 34 appearances in Ligue 1 for Reims, who have been relegated to the second tier of French football.

Despite that disappointment, the defensive midfielder has only enhanced his reputation and put himself on the radar of several clubs across Europe.

Although he is only 19 years of age, the France Under-21 international has already made 63 appearances for Reims in all competitions.

West Ham United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio and Fiorentina are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Shouldn't Villa focus on other areas?

While Atangana is building a reputation as a top prospect, Villa do not necessarily need to add to their central-midfield contingent.

Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and John McGinn are all options for that area of the pitch, while Enzo Barrenechea may be integrated into the squad after impressing at Valencia.

Despite allegedly being available for €10m (£8.43m), Villa and Emery may be better allocating the funds to other positions on the pitch.